Anod Hybrid ebike doubles down with supercaps & pocket-sized battery

By C.C. Weiss
January 03, 2024
Every pedal-assist ebike is technically a hybrid, combining battery-driven motor power with good old-fashioned leg power. With that in mind, the new Anod Hybrid bike is technically more of a 'tri-brid,' adding supercapacitors to the equation to provide quick-charging electrical power distributed out during the ride. The design allows the French company to cut the battery down to the size of a phone-boosting portable power bank, with an eye toward providing a smarter multi-source power management system for urban commuting.

When we took a look at the Pi-Pop supercapacitor-powered ebike last month, a few commenters suggested that a better solution might combine both supercapacitor- and battery-stored power into one seamless pedal-assist drive. That's exactly the route fellow French company Anod takes with its Hybrid ebike design, using a compact, neatly integrated battery and supercapacitor layout to create a bicycle that can quickly regenerate electricity on the move while also starting the ride with enough power for up to 43 miles (70 km) of range.

Anod stacks the supercapacitors inside the down tube of its aluminum frame
Anod stacks the supercapacitors inside the down tube of its aluminum frame

The Anod Hybrid relies on its down tube-integrated supercap stack for on-the-move energy recovery, taking advantage of the faster charging/discharging rate to harvest energy via the motor-generator during braking and redistribute it during pedaling. As on the Pi-Pop, the supercapacitors are also positioned to offer a longer life cycle, advertised up to 15 years, in a more sustainable, lithium-free package that's fully recyclable at the end of life.

Riders can rely on this light pedal-assist system with or without the removable 80-Wh lithium battery pack that provides a higher-capacity energy storage solution that can be charged directly from the grid. The 1.4-lb (650-g) pocketable battery cuts weight and adds convenience in comparison to the bulkier batteries typical of ebike design, charging in as little as an hour via USB-C and doubling as a portable backup power pack for mobile devices.

The Anod battery transports easily and doubles as a battery bank
The Anod battery transports easily and doubles as a battery bank

The Hybrid's pedal-assist comes by way of an in house-developed MHR1 rear hub motor that puts out up to 60 Nm of torque. With the battery installed, the motor can deliver pedal assistance for an estimated range between 19 and 43 miles (30 and 70 km). Using multiple sensors, the bike automatically adjusts assistance level to provide natural, uniform pedaling on flats and hills.

Other key Hybrid components include a single-speed Gates belt drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, integrated front and rear lighting, an SMP Italia saddle and Herrmans Nucore bio-based grips. The 44-lb (20-kg) urban commuter rides on 27.5-in wheels.

The Anod Hybrid features integrated lighting and mobile app control
The Anod Hybrid features integrated lighting and mobile app control

Anod plans to launch the €3,499 (around US$3,800) Hybrid in Spring 2024 (Northern Hemisphere) and is offering it for preorder now for a fully refundable €99 reservation fee.

Source: Anod (French)

