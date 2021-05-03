Fat-tired Aventure ebike is ready to throttle or assist on road or dirt

California's Aventon Bikes says that the recently launched Aventure is the most powerful and versatile ebike it's designed so far, equipped to pedal or throttle from road to beach to forest trails to mountain paths.

Powering the Aventure fat-tired ebike over road or dirt is a Bafang 750-W (1,130-W peak) rear hub motor, which can get you up to 20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle alone, or will provide five levels of assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) if you put in some effort yourself. The removable 720-Wh Li-ion battery in the downtube is reckoned good for 27 miles of real-world range on throttle or an average of 45 miles (72 miles) per charge with pedal assist.

As you might expect, real-world motor-assist range does vary quite a bit – with that 45-mile average coming from the second pedal-assist level which tops out at 16 mph. Level one is reported to get you up to 53 miles at a more leisurely 11 mph, while pushing the ebike up to 28 mph at level five will see the per-charge range dip to 19 miles. Aventon says that it calculated those figures based on a 180-lb rider pedaling on a mostly flat terrain.

The ebike ships as a Class 2 ebike, but can be configured to a Class 3 ride via the backlit LCD color display, which also shows speed, battery status, pedal-assist level, and more. That display includes a USB port too, for keeping your smartphone charged when adventuring, and can sync with the Aventon app for storing rides, diving into stats and sharing adventures with friends.

Real-world per-charge range is reported to average at 45 miles for Level-2 assist, or 27 miles in throttle only mode Aventon Bikes

The 6061 aluminum alloy frame is available in three sizes for the step-over model and two for the step-through variant, the Zoom Forgo fork with 80 mm of travel helps smooth out a bumpy ride, helped along by the four-inch Kenda Krusade fat tires with reflective sidewalls, the rider can shift between eight gears, stopping power comes from hydraulic disc braking with 180-mm rotors, and there's integrated lights front and back. Cargo racks are available as optional extras.

The Aventure weighs in a 73 lb (33 kg), but can accommodate up to 250 lb (113 kg) of rider weight and 55 lb (25 kg) of cargo, and comes supplied with front and rear fenders and a kickstand. It launched over the weekend and is available now for US$1,899. The video below has more.

This is AVENTURE | Aventon Bikes

Product page: Aventure via Electrek