Aventon opens trails to more ebike riders with Sinch Step-Through

By Paul Ridden
February 22, 2022
View 6 Images
The step-through frame should open the Sinch fat-tire ebike to more riders than the step-over version
The Sinch Step-Through has a maximum hauling capacity of 300 lb, which should be enough to accommodate camping gear
The Sinch Step-Through offers five levels of motor assist up to 20 mph, and a per-charge range of around 40 miles
The 500-W rear hub motor might even help you pop a wheelie
The front fork offers 45-mm of travel, and the 4-inch fat tires will also help soak up some of the bumps along the trail
Kicking up dirt is possible thanks to a thumb throttle
View gallery - 6 images

California's Aventon Bikes has launched a step-through version of its Sinch fat-tire folding ebike, which offers more versatile riding on or off road for up 40 miles on a single charge, and comes with pedal assist and thumb throttle.

The original step-over Sinch offers a standover height of 27.5 in (700 mm), and can accommodate rider heights between 5 and 6.25 ft (1.5 - 1.9 m). Not having a top tube makes the Step-Through model a much easier and quicker option to get on and go.

The folding 6061 double-butted aluminum alloy frame, meanwhile, can be collapsed down to 46 x 28 x 30 inches (116.8 x 71 x 76.2 cm) for between-ride transport in the trunk of a car, on the train for the commute to work or stowed under the desk at the office.

The new ebike benefits from the same 500-W brushless rear-hub motor for pedal assist over five levels up to 20 mph (32 km/h) and the option of thumb throttle only, with a 7-speed derailleur available for ride flexibility. The frame-integrated but removable 672-Wh Li-ion battery is reckoned good for around 40 miles (64 km) of per-charge range.

Elsewhere, the Sinch Step-Through rides on 20x4-inch fat tires that can "take you anywhere and provide excellent stability, whether on the pavement or the trail," stopping power comes from mechanical disc braking with 180-mm rotors, the ebike can haul a maximum payload of 300 lb (136 kg) and a backlit LCD display with app connectivity keeps riders informed on ebike status.

The Sinch Step-Through is priced a hundred bucks more expensive than the step-over Sinch, at US$1,799.

Product page: Sinch Step-Through

