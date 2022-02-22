Aventon opens trails to more ebike riders with Sinch Step-Through

California's Aventon Bikes has launched a step-through version of its Sinch fat-tire folding ebike, which offers more versatile riding on or off road for up 40 miles on a single charge, and comes with pedal assist and thumb throttle.

The original step-over Sinch offers a standover height of 27.5 in (700 mm), and can accommodate rider heights between 5 and 6.25 ft (1.5 - 1.9 m). Not having a top tube makes the Step-Through model a much easier and quicker option to get on and go.

The folding 6061 double-butted aluminum alloy frame, meanwhile, can be collapsed down to 46 x 28 x 30 inches (116.8 x 71 x 76.2 cm) for between-ride transport in the trunk of a car, on the train for the commute to work or stowed under the desk at the office.

The 500-W rear hub motor might even help you pop a wheelie

Aventon

The new ebike benefits from the same 500-W brushless rear-hub motor for pedal assist over five levels up to 20 mph (32 km/h) and the option of thumb throttle only, with a 7-speed derailleur available for ride flexibility. The frame-integrated but removable 672-Wh Li-ion battery is reckoned good for around 40 miles (64 km) of per-charge range.

Elsewhere, the Sinch Step-Through rides on 20x4-inch fat tires that can "take you anywhere and provide excellent stability, whether on the pavement or the trail," stopping power comes from mechanical disc braking with 180-mm rotors, the ebike can haul a maximum payload of 300 lb (136 kg) and a backlit LCD display with app connectivity keeps riders informed on ebike status.

The Sinch Step-Through is priced a hundred bucks more expensive than the step-over Sinch, at US$1,799.

