Aventon's stealthy Soltera city ebike gets more responsive for Gen2

Californian ebike maker Aventon has launched the next generation of its stealthy city ride. The Soltera 2 keeps the same lightweight frame and look but gains a more responsive torque sensor, a safety-certified downtube battery, and rear signaling.

The original Soltera featured a cadence sensor for five levels of pedal-assist from the 350-W rear-hub motor based on how fast the rider pedals. The motor hasn't changed for the new version, but a torque sensor in the bottom bracket means that the motor now responds to input power at the pedals for a more natural and more responsive riding experience.

Aventon says that the addition of the torque sensor could potentially extend per-charge PAS range too – the 345.6-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to 46 miles (74 km) at the lowest assistance level, a slight increase on the first version. That battery also features LG cells, though UL 2849 safety certification from TÜV Rheinland has now been sought for peace of mind.

The removable 36-V/9.6-Ah lithium-ion battery housed in the downtube has been TÜV Rheinland-certified to UL 2849 safety standards Aventon

The Soltera 2 ships to customers as a Class 2 ebike, where the motor will support the rider over four PAS levels up to 20 mph (32 km/h), plus there's a thumb throttle and a seven-speed gearset for more flexible ride options.

The city ebike comes with a full color display for key ebike data, which can pair with a mobile app running on a smartphone for deeper dives and more control. Daytime safety and after-dark riding is helped along by a 300-lumen headlight and braking tail-lights with turn signal functionality that lets other road users know your cornering intentions.

The Class 2 Soltera 2 city ebike offers four PAS levels up to 20 mph, with thumb throttle and seven gears also ready to roll Aventon

Rounding out the key upgrades are aluminum rims that are now wrapped in larger 700x38c Kenda tires, and mechanical disc brakes with 180-mm rotors providing stopping power.

The Soltera 2 is available with a step-over or mid-step frame, and tips the scales at 46 lb (21 kg), which is heavier than before but still light enough for a shoulder haul up the office steps. The ebike is also more expensive than the original, at US$1,399. The video below has more.

Introducing... Soltera.2

Product page: Aventon Soltera 2