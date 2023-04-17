© 2023 New Atlas
Bike eRack uses a motor to load bikes onto cars

By Ben Coxworth
April 17, 2023
The new MX line of the Bike eRack is beefy enough to lift motorbikes, although it can still also carry mountain bikes
The Bike eRack is locked to the vehicle, plus the bikes can in turn be locked to the rack
Lifting bikes up onto a vehicle's rear rack can be difficult, especially if they're heavy electric mountain bikes or even motorbikes. The Bike eRack is designed to make the job easier, as it uses a motor to lift the bikes.

The Canadian-made anodized aluminum eRack mounts on the host vehicle's 2-inch trailer hitch, and is connected to its electrical system via an RV-style plug. It's available in several different models (and 16 colors), all of which work in the same fashion.

With the rack lowered to lie parallel with the ground, the user starts by rolling their bike forward and inserting its front wheel into one of the wheel holders. They then use an integrated rubber strap to secure the wheel in place.

From there they just press a button on a wireless remote, which causes the motorized rack to rise to a vertical orientation, taking the bike along with it. The user then simply uses another strap to secure the rear wheel of the now-vertical bike to the rack. Needless to say, taking bikes off the rack is just the same process, in reverse.

The eRack is locked to the vehicle, plus the bikes can in turn be locked to the rack. And if the user needs to open the vehicle's rear hatch, they can do so by lowering the eRack part way down (bikes and all). Other features include built-in running lights, brake lights and turn indicators; a lighted license plate frame; and an emergency stop switch located on the rack itself.

The company has just announced the new MX line of the Bike eRack, designed specifically for use with motorized dirt bikes. Prices range from CAD$2,499 (about US$1,865) for a one-bike model, up to CAD$4,599 (US$3,431) for a model that can accommodate two full-size dirt bikes and one pit bike – it can alternately take five mountain bikes, electric or traditional. Pricing for the original more mountain-bike-oriented line starts at CAD$2,399 (US$1,790).

Various versions of the rack can be seen in use, in the video below.

BIKE eRACK

Source: Bike eRack

