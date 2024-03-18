Crazy powerful dual-drive fatbike gains rear air spring for smoother riding

Back in 2022, Canadian bike maker Biktrix launched a powerful hardtail off-road ebike that featured two drivetrains – pedal power to the right and high-power motor to the left. Now the Juggernaut XD has gone full squish for 2024.

On the traditional side of the drivetrain equation is a Sram Nx 11-speed rear derailleur and 11-42t cassette – that's three more gears to play with than the 2022 model. The proprietary 2,300-watt mid-drive motor runs to the rear wheel via a heavier duty moto chain for the promise of "unmatched power, performance and durability."

Five levels of pedal-assist via torque sensor can be had, but a twist throttle is used to open up the motor's full power in the steep climbs. The downtube is home to 52-V/17.5-Ah battery with 910-Wh capacity for around 40 miles (64 km) of per-charge range, less if you're a full tilt kind of off-road rider.

The original XD came with an in-house air suspension fork with 80 mm of travel. This has now been updated to 100 mm of travel, though riders can now option in a Manitou Mastadon Comp or a Wren inverted air fork with 110 or 150 mm of travel. This is now joined by RockShox Monarch RL rear squish with 51 mm of travel for extra absorption on the trails.

An interesting back end featuring the innovative Biktrix Coaxial-Drive motor, RockShox Monarch suspension, chunky fat tires and Tektro hydraulic stopping power Biktrix

The FS XD is available with 26-inch or 27.5-inch rims, with the former configured for either 4 or 4.8-inch-wide tires while the latter sports 3-inchers. Taming the beast in the slowdown is the job of Tektro dual-piston hydraulic brakes with a 180-mm rotor up front and 220 mm to the rear.

Rounding out the key specs are a 2,000-lumen Armageddon headlight for after-dark trail-torching, a 6061 aluminum frame in three sizes that supports up to 265 lb (120 kg), a Velo Plush saddle atop an aluminum seatpost (non-dropper), and a two-bolt kickstand.

Despite the uptick in specs and the additional RockShox cushioning, the suggested retail price hasn't moved and sits at US$5,999. But Biktrix is running a $1,000 launch discount special plus a further pre-sale saving of $500 so early adopters can get the Juggernaut FS XD for $4,499. Shipping is penciled in for May.

