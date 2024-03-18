© 2024 New Atlas
Bicycles

Crazy powerful dual-drive fatbike gains rear air spring for smoother riding

By Paul Ridden
March 18, 2024
Crazy powerful dual-drive fatbike gains rear air spring for smoother riding
The 2024 Juggernaut FS XD dual-drive fat ebike is described as "the ultimate blend of power, performance and comfort"
The 2024 Juggernaut FS XD dual-drive fat ebike is described as "the ultimate blend of power, performance and comfort"
View 4 Images
The 2024 Juggernaut FS XD dual-drive fat ebike is described as "the ultimate blend of power, performance and comfort"
1/4
The 2024 Juggernaut FS XD dual-drive fat ebike is described as "the ultimate blend of power, performance and comfort"
An interesting back end featuring the innovative Biktrix Coaxial-Drive motor, RockShox Monarch suspension, chunky fat tires and Tektro hydraulic stopping power
2/4
An interesting back end featuring the innovative Biktrix Coaxial-Drive motor, RockShox Monarch suspension, chunky fat tires and Tektro hydraulic stopping power
The 2,300-watt mid-drive motor delivers its power to the rear wheel via a secondary heavy duty chain, while the 910-Wh battery provides the juice
3/4
The 2,300-watt mid-drive motor delivers its power to the rear wheel via a secondary heavy duty chain, while the 910-Wh battery provides the juice
Along with a traditional drivetrain side of a KMC chain, Sram 11-speed derailleur and 46t chainring, there's also a "motor side drivetrain designed specifically to handle the power this motor puts out"
4/4
Along with a traditional drivetrain side of a KMC chain, Sram 11-speed derailleur and 46t chainring, there's also a "motor side drivetrain designed specifically to handle the power this motor puts out"
View gallery - 4 images

Back in 2022, Canadian bike maker Biktrix launched a powerful hardtail off-road ebike that featured two drivetrains – pedal power to the right and high-power motor to the left. Now the Juggernaut XD has gone full squish for 2024.

On the traditional side of the drivetrain equation is a Sram Nx 11-speed rear derailleur and 11-42t cassette – that's three more gears to play with than the 2022 model. The proprietary 2,300-watt mid-drive motor runs to the rear wheel via a heavier duty moto chain for the promise of "unmatched power, performance and durability."

Five levels of pedal-assist via torque sensor can be had, but a twist throttle is used to open up the motor's full power in the steep climbs. The downtube is home to 52-V/17.5-Ah battery with 910-Wh capacity for around 40 miles (64 km) of per-charge range, less if you're a full tilt kind of off-road rider.

The original XD came with an in-house air suspension fork with 80 mm of travel. This has now been updated to 100 mm of travel, though riders can now option in a Manitou Mastadon Comp or a Wren inverted air fork with 110 or 150 mm of travel. This is now joined by RockShox Monarch RL rear squish with 51 mm of travel for extra absorption on the trails.

An interesting back end featuring the innovative Biktrix Coaxial-Drive motor, RockShox Monarch suspension, chunky fat tires and Tektro hydraulic stopping power
An interesting back end featuring the innovative Biktrix Coaxial-Drive motor, RockShox Monarch suspension, chunky fat tires and Tektro hydraulic stopping power

The FS XD is available with 26-inch or 27.5-inch rims, with the former configured for either 4 or 4.8-inch-wide tires while the latter sports 3-inchers. Taming the beast in the slowdown is the job of Tektro dual-piston hydraulic brakes with a 180-mm rotor up front and 220 mm to the rear.

Rounding out the key specs are a 2,000-lumen Armageddon headlight for after-dark trail-torching, a 6061 aluminum frame in three sizes that supports up to 265 lb (120 kg), a Velo Plush saddle atop an aluminum seatpost (non-dropper), and a two-bolt kickstand.

Despite the uptick in specs and the additional RockShox cushioning, the suggested retail price hasn't moved and sits at US$5,999. But Biktrix is running a $1,000 launch discount special plus a further pre-sale saving of $500 so early adopters can get the Juggernaut FS XD for $4,499. Shipping is penciled in for May.

Product page: Juggernaut FS XD

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedOff-road
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!