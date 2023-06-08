Binary Gear doubles an MTB's gear ratios, without a front derailleur

Even though almost all new mountain bikes now have just one chainring and no front derailleur, it would still be nice to have all those other gear ratios again. The Binary Gear is designed to bring them back, without reintroducing a front derailleur.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Binary Gear is manufactured by Italian bicycle tech company MagneticDays.

The device – which comes with a system-specific set of adjustable-length cranks included – replaces a bike's existing bottom bracket. Of course, it could also simply be built into new bikes. For now, it's only compatible with bicycles that have a PF46 or T47-type bottom bracket.

Instead of simply incorporating a single axle that runs through the bottom bracket between the cranks, the Binary Gear features a 2-speed mechanical gearbox. At one speed, crank revolutions are translated into chainring revolutions at a 1:1 ratio (just like they normally would be). At the other speed, however, that ratio climbs to 1:1.25 – so in other words, the chainring revolves 25% faster than the cranks.

Riders switch between the two speeds via a cable-linked handlebar-mounted lever.

The Binary Gear is cable-controlled MagneticDays

We're told that the whole system is about 500 g (18 oz) heavier than a conventional bottom bracket. That said, buyers will be able to reduce their bike's total weight by being able to switch to a smaller chainring, smaller cassette cogs and thus a shorter chain.

Assuming the Binary Gear reaches production, a pledge of €267 (about US$288) will get you a setup – the planned retail price is €890 ($960). There's more information in the video below.

Prospective backers might also want to check out Classified Cycling's Powershift system, which incorporates a 2-speed rear wheel hub.

BINARY Gear - The innovative drivetrain by MagneticDays

Sources: Kickstarter, MagneticDays

