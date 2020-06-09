© 2020 New Atlas
Blinxi adds LED turn indicators to existing bike helmets

By Ben Coxworth
June 09, 2020
Blinxi is presently on Kickstarter
The Blinxi light strip is less than a centimeter thick
One USB charge of the Blinxi light's lithium battery should reportedly be good for about 10 hours of use, in flashing mode
Blinxi is presently on Kickstarter
There are now numerous "smart" bike helmets available, most of which incorporate remotely operated LED turn indicators. Well, if that's the feature you really want, Blinxi lets you add it to your existing "dumb" helmet.

Created by Paris-based company Overade (which previously brought us a rather clever folding helmet), the Blinxi system consists of two main parts: the actual LED light strip, and a radio remote control module.

Users start by permanently adhering an included magnetic mounting plate to the back of their helmet. The light can then be popped on and off of that plate as needed, such as when battery charging is requiring. The remote is mounted on the handlebar using an included rubber O ring. All of the components are claimed to be weatherproof.

Utilizing Blinxi is simply a matter of powering the light up, then pressing either of the two buttons on the remote – doing so will cause an LED on the corresponding side of the light to blink. If users wish, they can set the light to beep along with the blinking, so they have an audible reminder to turn the signal off once the turn has been made.

The light unit also serves as a tail light, with four amber LEDs in the middle that can be set to flash, stay on steadily, or be shut off when not needed. Whichever mode is selected, the turn indicator function will still work.

One USB charge of the light's lithium battery should reportedly be good for about 10 hours of use, in flashing mode. The remote is powered by a separate replaceable CR2032 coin-type battery.

Should you be interested, Blinxi is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of €55 (about US$62) will get you a setup, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $79.

Source: Kickstarter

