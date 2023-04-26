Cannondale powers through urban Adventures with Neo Allroad series ebikes

Cannondale is hoping to encourage riders to embrace the call of the wild with the introduction of the Adventure Neo Allroad series Class 2 and Class 3 ebikes – more rugged, go-anywhere versions of its 2021 city model.

The Adventure Neo Allroad flavor is the entry-level ride in the series, priced at US$1,675, and like its two series siblings, it's only available in the US and Canada and comes in a choice of step-over or step-through frame.

Pedal-assist to 20 mph (32 km/h) is provided by a 250-W Bafang rear-hub motor, plus there's a thumb throttle and seven-speed gearset for more ride options. The 418-Wh removable downtube battery is reported good for an estimated per-charge range of up to 47 miles (75.6 km) at the lowest assist level.

Rounding out the key specs are 27.5-inch wheels wrapped in 2.6-inch Kenda Booster tires, mechanical disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off, and integrated front and rear lights.

Whether riders are heading to the coffee shop, the park, school or that secret beach off the main path, Cannondale says that its Adventure Neo Allroad ebikes will get them there Cannondale

The EQ variant is also a Class 2 ebike, and rolls with the same drivetrain as the basic Allroad model and the same battery. But this $1,825 ebike benefits from a Bafang LCD display, boasts Tektro hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors, and comes EQuipped (sorry) with a rear rack and fenders.

Things take a higher-spec turn for the Class 3 Speed model, which is priced at $2,025. The frame is the same as before but this ebike gains a Suntour suspension fork with 100 mm of travel. The 750-W Bafang rear-hub motor offers five levels of pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), there's an eight-speed gearset instead of seven (but no throttle), and the battery also gets a bump to 720 Wh for more than 70 miles (112.6 lm) at PAS1.

The Adventure Neo S model sports a 750-W hub motor and a removable 720-Wh battery Cannondale

The center-mounted Bafang display includes a USB charging port for topping up mobile devices while out and about, it comes to a stop using a different flavor of Tektro hydraulic brakes to the EQ, and is also supplied with a heavy duty rear rack rated to haul 55 lb (25 kg) of gear, plus full fenders.

All of the Adventure Neo Allroad models are available now, and are compatible with numerous optional accessories, such as Cannondale's new OutFront rack with 33 lb (15 kg) carrying capacity, as well as baskets, panniers, a cage and bottle, and more.

Product page: Adventure Neo Allroad