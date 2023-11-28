Cannondale launches Bosch-powered carbon-framed commuter ebike

Cannondale has dissected the DNA of its Synapse road bike to create a tasty carbon-framed "commuter bike that would make a pro cyclist smile." The Tesoro Neo Carbon ebike is a Europe-only release, and rides out with Bosch power.

Cannondale says that the Tesoro Neo Carbon's frame has been modeled on the Synapse endurance racer, and features internally routed cables to maintain smooth lines plus a Series 2 carbon fork too. The ebike tips the scales at a lightweight 16 kg (35 lb), though which of the five available frame sizes this refers to is not given.

At the heart of the "ultimate high-performance commuter ebike" is a 250-W Bosch Performance Line SX mid-drive motor for pedal-assist to 27 km/h (16.7 mph). This is paired with a 400-Wh PowerTube battery, with BikeRadar noting that the setup supports a 250-Wh range extender being added in – though Cannondale doesn't specify per-charge range estimates. And there's a simplified top-tube display for at-a-glance status checks while on the move, rather than the touchscreen you might find on other commuters.

The Tesoro Neo Carbon commuter ebike is available as two model variants Cannondale

Riders will doubtless appreciate the inclusion of a SRAM 12-speed gearset, particularly during climbs. The ebike's alloy wheels wear puncture-resistant 700x35c Vittoria Terrone Zero tires, and stopping power is provided by SRAM hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors.

Elsewhere, the Tesoro Neo Carbon features an alloy flatbar with ergo grips for an upright riding stance, there are pannier mounts in back for up to 8 kg (17.5 lb) of gear-hauling potential, front and rear lighting makes for daylight visibility in traffic and after-dark riding, and alloy fenders keep dirt and splashes away from the rider.

The Tesoro Neo Carbon 2 is priced at €4,999 (this is a Europe-only release, but that converts to US$5,495) while the Tesoro Neo Carbon 1 model featuring a higher-end drivetrain comes in at €5,899.

Source: Cannondale via BikeRadar