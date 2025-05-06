© 2025 New Atlas
CargoMate is a front rack when you need one, and gone when you don't

By Ben Coxworth
May 06, 2025
The quick-on/quick-off CargoMate rack is presently on Kickstarter
The CargoMate has been nominated for an award at this year's Eurobike show
A close look at the rack's attachment mechanism, with one strap going beneath the stem and another going around the steerer
There's no denying that front racks are great for carrying cargo, but the things do needlessly clutter your bike up when not in use. That's where the CargoMate comes in, as it pops on and off of your handlebars in a claimed 30 seconds.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the CargoMate is made by German cycling gear company The Outsider Team. Among other things, the firm previously brought us the Flectr Lubri Disc chain lubrication device.

At the heart of the CargoMate is a tubular stainless steel frame, a waterproof fabric loading platform, and a bungee-cord loop that runs through six eyelets in the frame. The whole shebang reportedly tips the scales at 670 g (1.5 lb) and can support load weights of up to 5 kg (11 lb). It's said to be compatible with almost all upright bicycles.

To install the rack, you start by placing two rubberized hooks – located at the top of its frame – over the handlebars. Next you run a webbing strap between the two ends of the hooks, in such a fashion that it passes beneath the handlebar stem. After that, it's just a matter of running another strap around the steerer, and cinching it tight.

The process, which reportedly takes no more than half a minute, is demonstrated in the following video.

CargoMate – A Smarter Bike Rack

Backers can choose between polished silver and semi-matte black frame finishes, along with six fabric colors and nine bungee cord colors. Lashing straps and carabiners are available as optional extras.

Assuming the CargoMate reaches production, a pledge of €69 (about US$78) will get you one – the planned retail price is €99 ($112).

In fairness, we should point out that the device is quite similar to the successfully crowdfunded Jack rack. That unrelated item is now in production, and sells for $99.99.

Sources: Kickstarter, Flectr

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

