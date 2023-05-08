Center Light bike headlight combines retro looks with today's tech

While there are now a huge number of bike headlights on the market, most of them take the form of a box that sits up on top of the handlebars. The Center Light is different, in that it has a more classic low-profile look while still packing high-tech features.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Center Light is made by British startup Town Mouse Bikes. Its designer, William Vickery, previously brought us the equally retro Beacon Headlamp.

Like the Beacon, the Center incorporates a universal mount which clamps onto the handlebars to one side of the stem clamp, placing the headlight itself directly in front of the stem. Although the mount stays on the bars full-time, the light can be quickly and easily removed from the mount (for battery charging and theft avoidance) via a twist-lock mechanism – the latter reportedly produces "a super satisfying click" when the light is put back in place.

The Center Light's mount is compatible with 22.2 to 31.8-mm handlebars Town Mouse Bikes

Both the universal mount and the headlight body are made of machined aluminum.

The 4-LED 30-degree light is powered by a user-replaceable rechargeable 18350 lithium-ion battery, and can be set to three output modes: full power steady (400 lumens, five hours per USB charge), half-power steady (200 lumens, 10 hours) and flashing (400 lumens, 24 hours). Additionally, if the battery goes below a 10% charge in any mode, the light will automatically dim to conserve power for the rest of the ride.

Assuming the Center Light reaches production, a pledge of £54 (about US$68) will get you one – the planned retail price is 32% higher. A matching tail light is also in the works.

You can see the headlight in use, in the video below.

Center Light: Your bike has never looked better

Source: Kickstarter

