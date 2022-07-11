Lightweight Sydney ebike makes for slick urban ride on road or gravel

Eurobike 2022 kicks off in Frankfurt this week, and Heidelberg-based "avant-garde" ebike builder Coboc is marking the occasion with the launch of an urban sport model called the Sydney that rocks stealthy non-ebike looks and tips the scales at 14.5 kg.

Designed for both road and gravel, the Sydney features a step-over aluminum frame with a tapered top bar that's available in four sizes to accommodate riders from 1.58 to 2 m (5.18 - 6.5 ft) in height.

The minimalist clean lines are maintained courtesy of internal cable routing, the riser handlebar makes for a comfortable upright riding stance, and the ebike is a fairly lightweight carry – for an ebike – at 14.5 kg (32 lb), helped along by the carbon fork.

Being a European ebike, the Sydney comes with a proprietary 250-W rear-hub motor with 500 watts of peak output for pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), while an 11-speed SRAM NX derailleur allows for ride flexibility.

The Sydney's hub motor provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h, while its frame-integrated battery has the potential for per-charge rides up to 110 km Coboc

The 380-Wh frame-integrated Li-ion battery is reckoned good for between 75 and 110 km (46.6 - 68.3 miles) of per-charge riding, which should be enough for most daily commutes and perhaps even some extended leisure biking at the weekend. Top-up time is 2.5 hours.

Elsewhere, the Sydney rides on 28-inch rims wrapped in Schwalbe G-One Allround tires, stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, and there's an integrated Supernova Mini headlight plus an own-brand LED tail-light for visibility day or night.

The rider is seated on a sporty Selle San Marco Monza saddle, the ebike is supplied with a SP Connect smartphone holder on the headset cap, and cargo racks and fenders can be optioned in for more versatility.

Available in stunning emerald gray, the Sydney is due to go on sale in Europe by the end of 2022 for €3,799 (about US$3,840).

Source: Coboc