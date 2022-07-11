© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Lightweight Sydney ebike makes for slick urban ride on road or gravel

By Paul Ridden
July 11, 2022
Lightweight Sydney ebike makes for slick urban ride on road or gravel
Not the lightest production ebike by any stretch, but at just 14.5 kg the Sydney will still be a relatively easy carry up the steps to the transport hub
Not the lightest production ebike by any stretch, but at just 14.5 kg the Sydney will still be a relatively easy carry up the steps to the transport hub
View 5 Images
Not the lightest production ebike by any stretch, but at just 14.5 kg the Sydney will still be a relatively easy carry up the steps to the transport hub
1/5
Not the lightest production ebike by any stretch, but at just 14.5 kg the Sydney will still be a relatively easy carry up the steps to the transport hub
The gorgeous minimalist frame has mounts for bottle cages, locks, racks and fenders
2/5
The gorgeous minimalist frame has mounts for bottle cages, locks, racks and fenders
The Sydney ebike will be equally at home on road or gravel, and comes with a 250-W hub motor and 11 mechanical gears for flexibility
3/5
The Sydney ebike will be equally at home on road or gravel, and comes with a 250-W hub motor and 11 mechanical gears for flexibility
The Sydney ebike is ready for after-dark riding courtesy of integrated lighting front and back
4/5
The Sydney ebike is ready for after-dark riding courtesy of integrated lighting front and back
The Sydney's hub motor provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h, while its frame-integrated battery has the potential for per-charge rides up to 110 km
5/5
The Sydney's hub motor provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h, while its frame-integrated battery has the potential for per-charge rides up to 110 km
View gallery - 5 images

Eurobike 2022 kicks off in Frankfurt this week, and Heidelberg-based "avant-garde" ebike builder Coboc is marking the occasion with the launch of an urban sport model called the Sydney that rocks stealthy non-ebike looks and tips the scales at 14.5 kg.

Designed for both road and gravel, the Sydney features a step-over aluminum frame with a tapered top bar that's available in four sizes to accommodate riders from 1.58 to 2 m (5.18 - 6.5 ft) in height.

The minimalist clean lines are maintained courtesy of internal cable routing, the riser handlebar makes for a comfortable upright riding stance, and the ebike is a fairly lightweight carry – for an ebike – at 14.5 kg (32 lb), helped along by the carbon fork.

Being a European ebike, the Sydney comes with a proprietary 250-W rear-hub motor with 500 watts of peak output for pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), while an 11-speed SRAM NX derailleur allows for ride flexibility.

The Sydney's hub motor provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h, while its frame-integrated battery has the potential for per-charge rides up to 110 km
The Sydney's hub motor provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h, while its frame-integrated battery has the potential for per-charge rides up to 110 km

The 380-Wh frame-integrated Li-ion battery is reckoned good for between 75 and 110 km (46.6 - 68.3 miles) of per-charge riding, which should be enough for most daily commutes and perhaps even some extended leisure biking at the weekend. Top-up time is 2.5 hours.

Elsewhere, the Sydney rides on 28-inch rims wrapped in Schwalbe G-One Allround tires, stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, and there's an integrated Supernova Mini headlight plus an own-brand LED tail-light for visibility day or night.

The rider is seated on a sporty Selle San Marco Monza saddle, the ebike is supplied with a SP Connect smartphone holder on the headset cap, and cargo racks and fenders can be optioned in for more versatility.

Available in stunning emerald gray, the Sydney is due to go on sale in Europe by the end of 2022 for €3,799 (about US$3,840).

Source: Coboc

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Bicyclesebikesurban transportLast-mile transportPedal-assistedeurobike-2022
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!