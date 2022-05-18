CoreCap bike computer sits in your steering tube, with a huge battery

This beautifully integrated bike computer sits securely in your standard steering head, and acts a bit like a smartwatch for your bike. It brings smart features to your ride, with up to five switchable preset screens and a range of apps and widgets.

Slovenia's Core Components claims the CoreCap is the first bike computer that fits into the steering tube of "all MTB forks." You remove the standard star nut, slip the computer down into the tube, then fix it with a screw underneath to stay firmly mounted. Since it doesn't have to hang off your handlebar, it's free to carry a lot of battery inside that tube. Indeed, this 185-g (6.5-oz) gadget claims a monster 80 hours of operation between charges.

It turns on automatically when it senses you're jumping on the bike, and begins recording ride metrics immediately, for later upload to Strava through a Bluetooth connection with your smartphone. The 240 x 240-pixel black and white screen is customizable as you ride – indeed, you can create up to five screens showing whatever you need, from a list that currently includes the following:



Speed

Average speed

Top speed

Trip distance

Total distance

Clock

Trip time

Total Time

Stopwatch

Altitude change

Max altitude

Current altitude

Turn-by-turn navigation prompts

Smartphone notifications

Strava connect

Komoot off-road navigation

Heart rate and cadence information (these require external Bluetooth low-energy sensors)

Fitting snugly into the steering tube, this thing doesn't have to hang off the handlebars Core Components

Core Components says the CoreCap's aluminum casing is "bulletproof" and designed to withstand off-road riding shocks as well as weather and grime. It's usable with riding gloves on, with a rotating dial as a control. The team says it's been developing this machine since April 2021, and has been testing prototypes since November. Now it's ready to accept pre-sales through Kickstarter, at a "super early bird" price of €229 (US$241), with deliveries planned for April 2023.

"Welcome to a new era of bike computers," ends the promo video. That's a bit over the top, but the CoreCap looks so cool, fits so nicely and packs in such a huge battery that it could well differentiate itself from the pack if it does what it says on the tin. Standard crowdfunding cautions always apply.

Check out a video pitch below.

CoreCap by CoreComponents - World's first integrated bike computer

Source: CoreCap Kickstarter