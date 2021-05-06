Cowboy rides out 4th gen city ebike, adds step-through variant

Belgian ebike maker Cowboy has launched its next generation commuter bikes. The Cowboy 4 comes with 50 percent more torque, custom components, an upgraded frame, and is joined by a new step-through edition.

"The Cowboy 4 completely redefines life in and around cities," said the company's co-founder and CEO, Adrien Roose. "By designing two frame types featuring our first-ever step-through model, an integrated cockpit, and a new app, we are now able to address a much larger audience and cater to many more riders to move freely in and around cities."

Cowboy says that nearly all of the components on the C4 are proprietary custom jobs, with notable exceptions being the Selle Royal saddle and the Gates Carbon belt drive.

The brand new custom 250-W rear-hub motor with automatic transmission produces 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque and provides pedal assist up to 25 km/h (15 mph). The ebike rolls along using a Gates Carbon belt drive and the 360-Wh removable 2.4-kg (5.3-lb) battery offers up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of per-charge range.

The majority of the components that make up the Cowboy 4 have been custom-made for this ebike Cowboy

Its 6061 aluminum frame is reckoned good for riders between 1.7 and 1.95 m (5.5 - 6.4 ft) tall, and the whole shebang tips the scales at 18.9 kg (41.6 lb), including the battery. The C4 rides on the company's own puncture-resistant tires, there's hydraulic disc braking front and back, and in a neat touch, the brake cables have been routed through the handlebar and stem for a cleaner look.

A smartphone running the new Cowboy app can be securely mounted to the C4 and C4 ST ebikes Cowboy

In the center of the handlebar is a new quad-lock mount for a rider's smartphone, which can pair with the new Cowboy app to provide "instant access to information such as remaining battery range, air quality on route and a wide range of live fitness stats," as well as turn-by-turn navigation aids and a community feature to enable curated group rides across European capital cities. The app will also come with a new navigation screen and 3D map rendering layout.

The phone will connect to the ebike over Bluetooth when securely docked, where it will also get a top up from the C4's battery. The app can be used to power the integrated LED headlight on or off too, while the tail-light does double duty as a deceleration/brake light. The ebike comes fitted with front and rear fenders.

The Cowboy 4 ST is the company's first step-through model Cowboy

The C4 ST boasts pretty much the same specs as the fourth generation step-over Cowboy ebike, but is a step-through model designed for folks who are 1.6 - 1.9 m (5.25 - 6.2 ft) in height, and weighs in at 19.2 kg (42.3 lb) with battery.

As before, Cowboy offers a free on-demand repair services in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the UK, Austria and Luxembourg, as well as customer support for six days a week, and a subscription plan for theft detection, insurance and street-side assistance.

And finally, a bunch of accessories accompany the launch of the new ebikes, shaping up as a quad-lock smartphone case, rear rack and kickstand.

The C4 and C4 ST have attracted a Red Dot Best of the Best 2021 award in the product design category, and are available for pre-order now for €2,490 each (that's about US$3,000, though it looks like they're on sale in Europe only). Delivery to customers is set to begin in September. Last year's C3 model is still available for a new reduced price of €2,190.

Product page: C4/C4 ST