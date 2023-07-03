Dutch-style city ebike puts the focus on rider comfort
Belgian e-mobility company Cowboy has added a Dutch-style ride to its range of ebikes, with an upright ride stance designed to offer "a higher vantage point on the road and a more relaxed pedaling cadence for an all-around cruisey feel."
The first of the Cruiser's tech treats is a 250-W rear-hub motor that rides with Cowboy's AdaptivePower technology. This sees the motor automatically respond to changes in surrounding conditions, such as rising inclines and weather conditions like a strong headwind, for the promise of 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of smooth assistance up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). Meanwhile, a Gates Carbon Belt drive should keep maintenance down.
The city ebike sports a removable 360-Wh battery with integrated rear light, for up to 80 km (50 miles) of per-charge riding – with a companion mobile app predicting remaining range based on riding behavior.
That app also serves as the ebike dash and turn-by-turn navigation aid, as well as enabling GPS tracking, anti-theft smarts and crash detection. The smartphone on which it runs can also be charged wirelessly when docked.
The raised cockpit and curved handlebar rocking ergo grips put the rider in a more casual upright position, while a wide Selle Royal saddle has been included for improved comfort.
The modern minimalist 6061 aluminum frame features an integrated headlight, the Cruiser rolls on 47-mm puncture-resistant Cowboy tires, stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes, and full fenders are included, but a rear rack and kickstand are optional extras.
The Cruiser is available now in black or sand and priced at €2,990 (about US$3,265, though there's no word on availability outside of Europe).
Product page: Cowboy Cruiser
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.