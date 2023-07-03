Dutch-style city ebike puts the focus on rider comfort

Belgian e-mobility company Cowboy has added a Dutch-style ride to its range of ebikes, with an upright ride stance designed to offer "a higher vantage point on the road and a more relaxed pedaling cadence for an all-around cruisey feel."

The first of the Cruiser's tech treats is a 250-W rear-hub motor that rides with Cowboy's AdaptivePower technology. This sees the motor automatically respond to changes in surrounding conditions, such as rising inclines and weather conditions like a strong headwind, for the promise of 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of smooth assistance up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). Meanwhile, a Gates Carbon Belt drive should keep maintenance down.

The city ebike sports a removable 360-Wh battery with integrated rear light, for up to 80 km (50 miles) of per-charge riding – with a companion mobile app predicting remaining range based on riding behavior.

That app also serves as the ebike dash and turn-by-turn navigation aid, as well as enabling GPS tracking, anti-theft smarts and crash detection. The smartphone on which it runs can also be charged wirelessly when docked.

Cowboy's AdaptivePower software automatically adjusts the level of assist from the rear-hub motor based on the ebike's sensors, providing more power for such things as inclines and even a headwind Cowboy

The raised cockpit and curved handlebar rocking ergo grips put the rider in a more casual upright position, while a wide Selle Royal saddle has been included for improved comfort.

The modern minimalist 6061 aluminum frame features an integrated headlight, the Cruiser rolls on 47-mm puncture-resistant Cowboy tires, stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes, and full fenders are included, but a rear rack and kickstand are optional extras.

The Cruiser is available now in black or sand and priced at €2,990 (about US$3,265, though there's no word on availability outside of Europe).

Product page: Cowboy Cruiser