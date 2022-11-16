© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Cricket Speaker lets tune-blasting mountain bikers face the music

By Ben Coxworth
November 16, 2022
Cricket Speaker lets tune-blasting mountain bikers face the music
The Cricket Speaker is priced at US$39
The Cricket Speaker is priced at US$39
View 2 Images
The Cricket Speaker is priced at US$39
1/2
The Cricket Speaker is priced at US$39
The Cricket comes with a custom stem cap, a removable water-resistant skirt, and a cover that can be put on the steerer tube when the speaker isn't in place
2/2
The Cricket comes with a custom stem cap, a removable water-resistant skirt, and a cover that can be put on the steerer tube when the speaker isn't in place

Some mountain bikers enjoy listening to music via a Bluetooth speaker while they ride, but others … well, they just hate the racket. The stem-mounted Cricket Speaker is designed to serve as a compromise, by keeping the sound near the rider's head.

Although Bluetooth bicycle speakers take a number of forms, mountain bikers often go for less obtrusive ones that sit in the bottle cage or hang from their hydration pack. In both cases, the volume has to be set kind of loud in order for the music to be heard over various riding-related noises.

The idea behind the Cricket is that because it's close to the rider's head – plus it's facing up towards their face – they'll be able to hear the music without turning it up as loud.

Additionally, should they not wish to incur the wrath of other trail users whom they're approaching, they can pause the music simply by reaching over and pushing down on the speaker. Another push resumes playback.

The Cricket comes with a custom stem cap, a removable water-resistant skirt, and a cover that can be put on the steerer tube when the speaker isn't in place
The Cricket comes with a custom stem cap, a removable water-resistant skirt, and a cover that can be put on the steerer tube when the speaker isn't in place

Like the StemCAPtain clock/compass and CoreCap cyclometer before it, the Cricket is mounted in place of the bike's existing handlebar stem cap, via a system-specific cap of its own. In that location, it doesn't take up bar space that could be used by lights, bells or other devices. That said, plans call for an optional handlebar mount to be offered for users who wish to go that route – perhaps those who are already running a StemCAPtain?

According to its designers, one USB charge of the Cricket's 350-mAh lithium battery should be good for over three hours of playback, depending on the volume selected. Speaking of which, the 2-watt speaker's output is described as being "louder than most cell phones, but quieter than a large mobile speaker."

Thanks to a removable rubber skirt around the bottom, the whole thing is IPX5 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand a sustained, low-pressure jet spray. It's compatible with all bikes that have a standard-diameter (1 1/8-inch) steerer tube.

The Cricket Speaker is available now, priced at US$39.

Source: Cricket Speaker via Peak Berm Express

Tags

BicyclesBluetooth SpeakersCyclingMountain Bikes
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!