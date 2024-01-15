© 2024 New Atlas
Bicycles

Versatile gravel ebike can ride with or without motor and battery

By Paul Ridden
January 15, 2024
Versatile gravel ebike can ride with or without motor and battery
"The Crow Gravital UL 2 AXS and Crow Gravital SL 1 AXS offer exceptional performance, both with and without assistance"
"The Crow Gravital UL 2 AXS and Crow Gravital SL 1 AXS offer exceptional performance, both with and without assistance"
View 6 Images
"The Crow Gravital UL 2 AXS and Crow Gravital SL 1 AXS offer exceptional performance, both with and without assistance"
1/6
"The Crow Gravital UL 2 AXS and Crow Gravital SL 1 AXS offer exceptional performance, both with and without assistance"
The Gravital UL 2 AXS (pictured) and Gravital SL 1 AXS feature a Fazua Ride 50 Trail motor and battery system
2/6
The Gravital UL 2 AXS (pictured) and Gravital SL 1 AXS feature a Fazua Ride 50 Trail motor and battery system
Riders are treated to a 12-speed gearset with wireless shifting
3/6
Riders are treated to a 12-speed gearset with wireless shifting
The Gravital UL 2 AXS and Gravital SL 1 AXS (pictured) gravel ebikes roll on Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels wrapped in Schwalbe tires
4/6
The Gravital UL 2 AXS and Gravital SL 1 AXS (pictured) gravel ebikes roll on Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels wrapped in Schwalbe tires
Flared Ritchey dropbar for both Gravital AXS models
5/6
Flared Ritchey dropbar for both Gravital AXS models
The Gravital UL 2 AXS is built around a carbon fiber frame while the Gravital SL 1 AXS (pictured) rides with aluminum
6/6
The Gravital UL 2 AXS is built around a carbon fiber frame while the Gravital SL 1 AXS (pictured) rides with aluminum
View gallery - 6 images

If you're looking for an ebike that's good for the commute and for weekend exploration of dirt tracks and mountain trails, then a gravel bike could provide the versatility you need. Spain's Crow Bicycles has launched new lightweight Gravital models with SRAM wireless shifting.

Crow was founded in 2020 by industry veterans like CEO David Toledo, who previously worked for Canyon. The startup hit Indiegogo early the following year with a gravel ebike in either aluminum or carbon-fiber frames, and has since introduced its models to more than 10 international markets, including the US.

Each of the two recently-announced premium Gravital additions comes with pedal-assist powered by a Fazua Ride 50 Trail 350-W motor and 252-Wh battery system that can be removed for "the versatility of having two high-end bikes in one." They both feature SRAM Rival AXS 1x12 wireless shifting too, for the promise of "effortless, impeccable, and efficient gear transition."

Riders are treated to a 12-speed gearset with wireless shifting
Riders are treated to a 12-speed gearset with wireless shifting

Common specs for both models include a 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle AXS derailleur, Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels wearing 700x45c Schwalbe G-One Bite Evo TRL tires, Rival hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, and a flared Ritchey dropbar.

The carbon-framed Gravital UL 2 AXS model tips the scales at 32 lb (13.6 kg), or just over 23 lb (10.6 kg) when the Fazua system is removed and the optional downtube cover installed. Its base price is listed as US$5,288.

Flared Ritchey dropbar for both Gravital AXS models
Flared Ritchey dropbar for both Gravital AXS models

The Gravital SL 1 AXS flavor rides with an aluminum frame rocking multiple mounting points for accessories. When paired with a rigid carbon fork, this gravel ebike weighs in at 31.96 lb (14.5 kg), or 25.35 lb (11.5 kg) minus the Fazua Drivepack. It carries a $4,533 base price.

Riders can opt to adapt the ride by selecting from different stem lengths, handlebar widths, seat post types, saddles, wheelsets, and rigid fork or suspension. Both premium gravel ebikes are available now.

Product pages: Gravital UL 2 AXS, SL 1 AXS

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!