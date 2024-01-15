Versatile gravel ebike can ride with or without motor and battery

If you're looking for an ebike that's good for the commute and for weekend exploration of dirt tracks and mountain trails, then a gravel bike could provide the versatility you need. Spain's Crow Bicycles has launched new lightweight Gravital models with SRAM wireless shifting.

Crow was founded in 2020 by industry veterans like CEO David Toledo, who previously worked for Canyon. The startup hit Indiegogo early the following year with a gravel ebike in either aluminum or carbon-fiber frames, and has since introduced its models to more than 10 international markets, including the US.

Each of the two recently-announced premium Gravital additions comes with pedal-assist powered by a Fazua Ride 50 Trail 350-W motor and 252-Wh battery system that can be removed for "the versatility of having two high-end bikes in one." They both feature SRAM Rival AXS 1x12 wireless shifting too, for the promise of "effortless, impeccable, and efficient gear transition."

Riders are treated to a 12-speed gearset with wireless shifting Crow Bicycles

Common specs for both models include a 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle AXS derailleur, Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels wearing 700x45c Schwalbe G-One Bite Evo TRL tires, Rival hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, and a flared Ritchey dropbar.

The carbon-framed Gravital UL 2 AXS model tips the scales at 32 lb (13.6 kg), or just over 23 lb (10.6 kg) when the Fazua system is removed and the optional downtube cover installed. Its base price is listed as US$5,288.

Flared Ritchey dropbar for both Gravital AXS models Crow Bicycles

The Gravital SL 1 AXS flavor rides with an aluminum frame rocking multiple mounting points for accessories. When paired with a rigid carbon fork, this gravel ebike weighs in at 31.96 lb (14.5 kg), or 25.35 lb (11.5 kg) minus the Fazua Drivepack. It carries a $4,533 base price.

Riders can opt to adapt the ride by selecting from different stem lengths, handlebar widths, seat post types, saddles, wheelsets, and rigid fork or suspension. Both premium gravel ebikes are available now.

Product pages: Gravital UL 2 AXS, SL 1 AXS