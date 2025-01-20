Loaded carbon fiber gravel ebike offers lights, camera and action

While some ebikes just stick to being bikes with motors, others really lean into the electronic bells and whistles. With features such as a camera, lights and a power bank, the carbon fiber Infini X1 definitely falls into the latter pack.

Manufactured by Chinese startup Cyctron, the Infini X1 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It's first and foremost a gravel bike, although like other gravel bikes, it's also well-suited to urban use.

The X1 sports a carbon frame, fork and seatpost, tipping the scales at a rather unexciting 18.5 kg (40.8 lb) for a full size-medium bike. Its rider's pedaling power is augmented by 250- or 350-watt Ananda mid-mount motor, taking them to a top assisted speed of 32 km/h (20 mph) in North America or 25 km/h (16 mph) in Europe.

The mid-mount motor delivers 100 Nm (74 lb ft) of torque Cyctron

The motor is powered by a down-tube-integrated 672-Wh lithium-ion battery, which should reportedly be good for a range of up to 110 km (68 miles) per charge. That figure depends very much on which of four assist modes is selected. The rider switches between those modes via an iOS/Android app, a top-tube-integrated touchscreen display, or a switch on the left-hand brake lever.

A handlebar-stem-integrated platform features a 60-lux headlight (there's also a tail light), a 4K/60fps stabilized video camera, a 65-watt power bank for charging hard-wired devices, and a wireless-charging-capable smartphone mount. Another switch on the left brake lever is used to turn the lights on and off, while one on the right is used to start and stop the camera.

The Infini X1 comes in color choices of blue, red, gray, and black Cyctron

Utilizing a combination of onboard sensors and GPS, the app provides the rider with data such as distance/route traveled, current speed, calories burned, and motor vs muscle power being used. The top-tube screen also displays basic information such as battery level and assist mode, plus it incorporates a fingerprint scanner which is used to electronically unlock the bike.

Other security features include audible, light-flashing, and app alarms that will go off if the X1 is moved while left unattended, or if it leaves a predefined geographical area. Should it get stolen anyway, its GPS coordinates can be tracked on the app.

Riders can choose between Eco, Tour, Sport and Boost assist modes (along with no assist at all) Cyctron

As far as non-electronic stuff goes, the X1 boasts a SRAM Apex wireless-shift 1x12 drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes; a Fizik Terra Aidon saddle; plus 700x40c Continental Terra Trail tires on house-brand carbon rims.

Assuming the Infini X1 reaches production, a pledge of US$3,149 will get you one – the planned retail price is $4,989.

You can see the bike in action, in the video below.

CYCTRON INFINI X1

Sources: Kickstarter, Cyctron

