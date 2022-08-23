Fat-tire ebike makes riding through the city and beyond more accessible

Fat-tire ebikes are a great way to ride the last mile to work while also being capable of exploring the world beyond the city limits. Many models feature sturdy step-over frames that can make mounting and dismounting a bit of a chore for older riders or those cursed with a short inseam. The Kuattro aims to be a more welcoming fat-tire ride courtesy of a step-through design.

Cyrusher was founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Harry Xie, and now has both a fulfillment center and showroom in the US. The company's rather awkward moniker is a mash up of the words cycling and rusher, and Xie started by selling bike components online before deciding to ship "quality bikes made in China to international markets at great prices."

The latest family member is a fat-tire model dubbed the Kuattro that's designed as an urban commuter with off-road aspirations. It's built around a 6061 aluminum alloy frame with internally-routed cables that rocks step-through mount/dismount ease paired with an adjustable seat post and handlebar, and is designed to accommodate riders between 5.5 and 6.6 ft (1.7 to 2 m) in height.

Providing five pedal-assist levels plus a half-twist throttle is a 750-W Bafang rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,200 watts and produces 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque. Plus there's a Shimano SL-TX50-R 7-speed gearset for more flexibility during rides, which will be particularly welcome when tackling inclines.

The Kuattro features a 48-V/17-Ah downtube-integrated battery for up to 50 miles of per-charge riding Cyrusher

The ebike's 816-Wh Li-ion battery is housed in the chunky downtube and is reckoned good for between 25 and 50 miles (40-80 km) of per-charge range, with top-ups over a standard 110/240-V wall outlet taking five to seven hours.

Helping to absorb unruly terrain are 4-inch-wide, puncture-resistant fat tires wrapped around 26-inch rims, and an adjustable suspension fork with lockout and 80 mm of travel. Stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes with 180/230 rotors and automatic motor shutoff.

The rider can check ebike status and ride metrics, as well as adjust motor assist, via the 3.7-inch LCD display, day or night visibility is helped along by a 250-lumen LED headlight plus a tail-light that does double duty as a brake light, and there's an electronic horn to warn pedestrians of the impending arrival of your step-through beast.

Rear cargo rack, full fenders and kickstand included Cyrusher

The Kuattro weighs in at 74 lb (34 kg) – with the battery locked in the frame – and has a maximum payload capacity of 330 lb (149.6 kg), including the rider, and there's a handy rear cargo rack for hauling work or leisure essentials. A kickstand and full fenders complete the key specs.

The first ebikes are due to ship in the first week of September, but are available for pre-order now priced at US$2,329.

