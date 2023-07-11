Adventure-hungry low-step ebike aims to get more riders into the wilds

Following in the tire tracks of last year's Ranger fat-tire adventurer, China's oddly-named Cyrusher has launched a rugged off-road-capable step-through beast that's designed to open up trails to more riders.

As we've mentioned in previous coverage, this company's name is reportedly a portmanteau of the words cycling and rusher. It was set up in 2014 by entrepreneur Harry Xie with a mission to "bring high-quality, head-turning, e-bikes to riders at an affordable price."

The latest model to cement Cyrusher's love of fat-tire all-terrain explorers is the Trax, which is built around a low-step 6061 aluminum frame designed to accommodate ebikers from 5.4 to 6.6 ft (1.65 - 2 m) in height while being able to haul up to 330 lb (150 kg), including the rider.

Powering the adventure is a 750-W Bafang rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,500 watts and benefits from torque sensing that responds to power at the pedal for a more natural assisted ride over five power levels up to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h).

The Bafang hub motor peaks at 1,500 watts for pedal-assist over five levels to 28 mph, plus throttle when you need it Cyrusher

The motor produces 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque, riders benefit from a half-twist throttle, and a Shimano 9-speed gearset is included for more flexible ride options. And a rather chunky downtube is home to a generous 1,040-Wh battery rocking Samsung or LG cells for up to 56 miles (90 km) of per-charge range.

Helping to smooth out uneven terrain is full squish in the shape of a lockout suspension fork and air shock out back plus 26-inch rims wearing puncture-resistant Kenda fat tires. Stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

Elsewhere, the Trax sports an ergo cushion saddle, anti-slip brake levers, a 3.7-inch color LCD display for at-a-glance ebike basics, and a 20-lumen LED headlight for daytime visibility and after-dark riding.

The Cyrusher Trax is available now in a bunch of colors for US$2,799, with an air pump, toolkit and stickers included in the box. The video below has more.

Introducing the Cyrusher Trax, the ultimate off-road ebike built to take on any terrain.

