Adventure-hungry low-step ebike aims to get more riders into the wilds

By Paul Ridden
July 11, 2023
With a 56-mile battery, 1,500-W peak motor, full squish and 4-inch fat tires, the Trax aims to power your next off-road adventure
With a 56-mile battery, 1,500-W peak motor, full squish and 4-inch fat tires, the Trax aims to power your next off-road adventure
The eye-catching Trax is available in orange, blue, white and gray, and ships with a bunch of funky frame stickers
The Bafang hub motor peaks at 1,500 watts for pedal-assist over five levels to 28 mph, plus throttle when you need it
Adjustable suspension fork with lockout and air shock to the rear combine with Kenda fat tires to help smooth out the bumps along the way
Following in the tire tracks of last year's Ranger fat-tire adventurer, China's oddly-named Cyrusher has launched a rugged off-road-capable step-through beast that's designed to open up trails to more riders.

As we've mentioned in previous coverage, this company's name is reportedly a portmanteau of the words cycling and rusher. It was set up in 2014 by entrepreneur Harry Xie with a mission to "bring high-quality, head-turning, e-bikes to riders at an affordable price."

The latest model to cement Cyrusher's love of fat-tire all-terrain explorers is the Trax, which is built around a low-step 6061 aluminum frame designed to accommodate ebikers from 5.4 to 6.6 ft (1.65 - 2 m) in height while being able to haul up to 330 lb (150 kg), including the rider.

Powering the adventure is a 750-W Bafang rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,500 watts and benefits from torque sensing that responds to power at the pedal for a more natural assisted ride over five power levels up to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h).

The Bafang hub motor peaks at 1,500 watts for pedal-assist over five levels to 28 mph, plus throttle when you need it
The motor produces 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque, riders benefit from a half-twist throttle, and a Shimano 9-speed gearset is included for more flexible ride options. And a rather chunky downtube is home to a generous 1,040-Wh battery rocking Samsung or LG cells for up to 56 miles (90 km) of per-charge range.

Helping to smooth out uneven terrain is full squish in the shape of a lockout suspension fork and air shock out back plus 26-inch rims wearing puncture-resistant Kenda fat tires. Stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

Elsewhere, the Trax sports an ergo cushion saddle, anti-slip brake levers, a 3.7-inch color LCD display for at-a-glance ebike basics, and a 20-lumen LED headlight for daytime visibility and after-dark riding.

The Cyrusher Trax is available now in a bunch of colors for US$2,799, with an air pump, toolkit and stickers included in the box. The video below has more.

Introducing the Cyrusher Trax, the ultimate off-road ebike built to take on any terrain.

Product page: Trax

