Full-suspension fat-tire ebike built for city streets and dusty trails
Continuing its love affair with fat tires, oddly-named e-mobility company Cyrusher has recently launched a new flagship – an all-terrain ebike called the Ranger that sports full suspension, a 1,200-W Bafang motor and a 50-mile battery.
The company's somewhat strange name is a mashup of cycling and rusher, and it was founded by entrepreneur Harry Xie in 2014 to "bring high-quality, head-turning, e-bikes to riders at an affordable price."
The Ranger is powered by a 750-watt rear-hub Bafang motor (1,200-W peak) that produces a healthy 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque and offers five levels of pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), plus a PAS 0 mode that doesn't provide any motor assistance but does keep it powered on so it's there when you need it. There's half-twist throttle too, and Shimano 9-speed mechanical gears for ride flexibility.
The ebike's 52-volt/20-Ah downtube battery is reckoned good for up to 56 miles (90 km) of per-charge riding in the city or out in the wilds, as well as through snow, rain and sand (included fenders can be attached if desired).
Its high-step 6061 aluminum frame is available in three color choices, and can accommodate riders between 5.57 - 6.56 ft (1.7 - 2 m) in height. The all-terrain ride also benefits from full squish made up of an adjustable lockout fork and rear air suspension, which should help smooth out the bumps in combination with 26x4-inch puncture-resistant Kenda fat tires. Stopping power is provided by Logan hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.
Rounding out the key specs, the Ranger tips the scales at 74 lb (34 kg), including the battery, and has a total payload capacity of 330 lb (150 kg), it comes with a 3.7-inch LCD display and three-button control, and there's a 250-lumen LED light up front.
Cyrusher's new flagship carries a list price of US$2,899, but is currently available with a $300 discount. The company will be at CES 2023 next month, for those wanting a closer look at the Ranger and other models – including new the Trax, Nitro and Scott models.
Product page: Cyrusher Ranger
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.