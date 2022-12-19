Full-suspension fat-tire ebike built for city streets and dusty trails

Continuing its love affair with fat tires, oddly-named e-mobility company Cyrusher has recently launched a new flagship – an all-terrain ebike called the Ranger that sports full suspension, a 1,200-W Bafang motor and a 50-mile battery.

The company's somewhat strange name is a mashup of cycling and rusher, and it was founded by entrepreneur Harry Xie in 2014 to "bring high-quality, head-turning, e-bikes to riders at an affordable price."

The Ranger is powered by a 750-watt rear-hub Bafang motor (1,200-W peak) that produces a healthy 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque and offers five levels of pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), plus a PAS 0 mode that doesn't provide any motor assistance but does keep it powered on so it's there when you need it. There's half-twist throttle too, and Shimano 9-speed mechanical gears for ride flexibility.

The Ranger all-terrain ebike sports a 1-kWh Li-ion battery in the downtube that's reported good for between 30 and 56 miles of per-charge riding Cyrusher

The ebike's 52-volt/20-Ah downtube battery is reckoned good for up to 56 miles (90 km) of per-charge riding in the city or out in the wilds, as well as through snow, rain and sand (included fenders can be attached if desired).

Its high-step 6061 aluminum frame is available in three color choices, and can accommodate riders between 5.57 - 6.56 ft (1.7 - 2 m) in height. The all-terrain ride also benefits from full squish made up of an adjustable lockout fork and rear air suspension, which should help smooth out the bumps in combination with 26x4-inch puncture-resistant Kenda fat tires. Stopping power is provided by Logan hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The Ranger has been designed with taller riders in mind, supporting heights from 5ft6 to 6ft6 Cyrusher

Rounding out the key specs, the Ranger tips the scales at 74 lb (34 kg), including the battery, and has a total payload capacity of 330 lb (150 kg), it comes with a 3.7-inch LCD display and three-button control, and there's a 250-lumen LED light up front.

Cyrusher's new flagship carries a list price of US$2,899, but is currently available with a $300 discount. The company will be at CES 2023 next month, for those wanting a closer look at the Ranger and other models – including new the Trax, Nitro and Scott models.

Product page: Cyrusher Ranger