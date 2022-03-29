DirtySixer lays claim to title of "world's biggest ebike"

It was just last November that we heard about the DirtySixer AllRoad Mark II, a jumbo 36-inch-wheeled bicycle for big riders. Well, those giant cyclists will soon have an electric-assist option, in the form of what is currently being called the eDirtySixer.

Presently in prototype form, the new model was designed by DirtySixer founder David Folch, who himself stands 6'6" tall (198 cm). Like his previous creations, it features a 6061 aluminum alloy frame which is proportional in size to its 36-inch wheels, so (for vertically gifted cyclists) it handles like a regular bike. In its present incarnation, the rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 250-watt Shimano STEPS e8000 bottom bracket motor, which is itself powered by a down-tube-integrated 500-Wh lithium battery pack.

This setup takes the rider to a top pedal-assisted speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), with one charge of the battery reportedly being good for a range of approximately 60 miles (97 km).

That said, Folch told us that an upcoming prototype will utilize a Bosch mid-drive unit, followed by one equipped with the Valeo Smart e-Bike System. The latter is a bottom bracket-located setup which features one of Valeo's 48-volt electric motors, along with a 7-speed adaptive gearbox made by partnering company Effigear.

The eDirtySixer is described as being "the most innovative 36er and definitely the biggest electric bike in the world" DirtySixer

Some of the current prototype's other features include hydraulic disc brakes, a suspension seat post, internal cable routing, Nextie carbon fiber rims, a Rohloff XXL 14-speed rear hub transmission, a Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain, and the buyer's choice of an MRP inverted suspension fork with 80 mm of travel, or a rigid steel fork. The whole thing tips the scales at around 65 lb (29 kg) with the MRP, or a few pounds less if buyers go the rigid route.

Whatever its official name ends up being, and whatever motor it uses, we've been told that the eDirtySixer will be available for preorder within a few weeks, for delivery in mid-2023. The suspension and rigid models should be priced a bit above and below US$8,000, respectively.

Prospective buyers can check for updates via the DirtySixer website.

Source: DirtySixer

