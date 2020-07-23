Ducati hits the road with e-Scrambler trekking ebike

Ducati has launched a new Scrambler, but it's not a motorbike. The Italian manufacturer has joined forces with Thok E-bikes for the e-Scrambler, an "urban ready" ebike that's equally at home on city streets and open country roads.

The e-Scrambler looks at lot like Thok's €2,899 MIG-HT model in tourer form, though Ducati says that the trekking ebike has been built in collaboration with Thok. Both models share much of the same feature set, including a 250-W Shimano Steps E7000 mid-drive motor for 60 Nm (44.2 lb-ft) of torque, 504-Wh Shimano battery pack, Suntour XCR34 forks, 6061 and alloy frame comprising hydroformed tubes of varying thickness.

The e-Scrambler rides on 27.5-inch Thok e-plus wheels wrapped in 2.35-inch wide Pirelli Cycl-e tires though, rocks an 11-speed SRAM NX transmission, comes with a 760-mm Thok handlebar, an eTEN dropper seatpost, and SRAM four-piston disc brakes with 203-mm rotors.

The e-Scrambler comes supplied with fenders, cargo rack, kickstand and lights Ducati

Ducati has supplied its own ergonomic grips and saddle, and the alloy fenders, cargo rack, kickstand and front/rear lights are also included rather than being an optional accessory.

This is not Ducati's first collaboration with Thok, the MIG-RR electric-assist mountain bike made its debut at the Milan Motorcycle Show in 2018. The new Ducati ride is available in four frame sizes, with yellow/black being your only color option, and is priced at €3,699 (about US$4,285).

Product page: Ducati e-Scrambler