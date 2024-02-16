Dutch police begin roadside testing to curb illegal ebikes

Police in the Netherlands are taking action against those who choose to run the gauntlet and ride illegally powerful ebikes, after seeing record numbers of cycling fatalities in 2022. Roadside testing stations have now been rolled out across the country.

Where ebike riders in the US can hop on powerful ebikes capable of providing assistance up to 28 mph (45 km/h), only a few areas in Europe allow such speeds – and even then, the so-called speed pedelecs may need to be insured and registered, and the helmet-wearing cyclist could require a moped license.

For everyone else, the pedal-assist speed limit is 25 km/h and motor power is capped at 250 watts. Dutch police have noticed a rise in traffic accidents involving cyclists of late – with fatalities reaching a record high in 2022 – and that such figures more or less tally with the increase in the number of ebikes and speed pedelecs in the wild.

New cycling technology requires new policing methods, which is why brand new roller test stations have been deployed throughout the region as a deterrent. The equipment can be set up at roadsides, and is used to determine the speed at which motor support ceases.

An ebike is plonked atop the platform and secured in place using straps. An officer then jumps aboard and starts pumping away until the motor cuts out. If a regular ebike's motor doesn't stop at 25 km/h, or a speed pedelec (including a boosted fatbike) at 45 km/h, then the owner is issued with a €290 penalty (about US$310). Multiple violations risk confiscation and destruction of the illegal ride.

The 247 roller test stations also have a setting for roadside testing of maximum speeds for mopeds, light mopeds and scooters.

Source: Politie