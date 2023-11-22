dXb delivery ebike packs an oven to keep Domino's Pizzas hot

Ebikes may be an eco-friendly, economical form of transportation, but they're also slower than cars. So, how might an electric-bike-delivered pizza stay hot? In the case of Domino's Pizza's new dXb ebike, the answer lies in an integrated Pizza Pod oven.

For the most part, the dXb looks like any other commuter ebike. The Pizza Pod on its rear end, however, sets it apart.

That insulated, electrified compartment incorporates a fan-forced ceramic oven that keeps its pizza payload at a temperature of 68 ºC (154 ºF) throughout the ride. Fan-forced ovens, which tend to be more energy-efficient than their conventional counterparts, heat foods by circulating hot air throughout their interior.

The dXb features illuminated wheel rims for extra visibility Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd.

Shock absorbers on the underside of the Pizza Pod (between it and the bike) help keep it smooth and stable, so the pizza doesn't arrive at its destination stuck to the lid of its box. Additionally, an integrated ventilation system allows steam to escape, keeping the pizza from getting soggy.

Plans call for the dXb to initially be rolled out in the 12 international markets run by Australia-based franchisee Domino’s Pizza Enterprises. It looks like some of those places, such as Singapore, will be using Vespa-like electric scooters instead of ebikes. Wider adoption in other markets, perhaps including North America, should follow soon after.

In fact, back in 2015, Domino's announced the development of oven-equipped cars which were set to enter use in several American cities. The now-defunct Zume Pizza company went one step further, with delivery vans that didn't just keep pizzas hot but actually baked them en route to customers.

Source: Domino's Pizza via Electrek

