© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Former racing driver and F1 team owner launches limited commuter ebike

By Paul Ridden
December 08, 2023
Former racing driver and F1 team owner launches limited commuter ebike
A percentage of each Jordan ebike sale will be donated to a UK charity for disadvantaged youngsters
A percentage of each Jordan ebike sale will be donated to a UK charity for disadvantaged youngsters
View 6 Images
A percentage of each Jordan ebike sale will be donated to a UK charity for disadvantaged youngsters
1/6
A percentage of each Jordan ebike sale will be donated to a UK charity for disadvantaged youngsters
The Jordan ebike range currently rolls with step-over and mid-step models
2/6
The Jordan ebike range currently rolls with step-over and mid-step models
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan recently took his D&D Electric ebike for an “astonishingly quick” four-mile ride from Kensington to Westminster and back to celebrate the launch
3/6
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan recently took his D&D Electric ebike for an “astonishingly quick” four-mile ride from Kensington to Westminster and back to celebrate the launch
The Jordan ebike features a 250-W rear-hub motor and 60-mile removable battery
4/6
The Jordan ebike features a 250-W rear-hub motor and 60-mile removable battery
Eddie Jordan (left) and D&D Electric's Asad Khan (right) with the limited-edition Jordan ebike
5/6
Eddie Jordan (left) and D&D Electric's Asad Khan (right) with the limited-edition Jordan ebike
The Jordan ebike sports the bright team colors of Eddie Jordan's former F1 team
6/6
The Jordan ebike sports the bright team colors of Eddie Jordan's former F1 team
View gallery - 6 images

Former motorsports team owner and TV personality Eddie Jordan has partnered with UK e-mobility startup D&D Electric to design and release the Jordan range of ebike commuters.

Dublin-born Jordan was the founder/owner of a Formula One racing team during the 1990s and early 2000s, and the ebikes that now wear his name also sport his bright yellow team colors.

"The 'Jordan' ebike represents the culmination of a lifelong passion for speed and innovation," he said of the rides developed in partnership with Asad Khan's recently launched startup. "I've poured my heart into designing these bikes, and I'm thrilled to partner with D&D Electric to bring them to life for me."

The Jordan range is made up of two flavors of essentially the same model, one with a regular step-over diamond frame and the other rocking a lowered top tube for easier access. The ebikes each feature a Wuxi Truckrun 250-W hub motor for 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h).

The Jordan ebike range currently rolls with step-over and mid-step models
The Jordan ebike range currently rolls with step-over and mid-step models

Flush with the downtube of the aluminum frame is a 460-Wh battery that's reckoned good for between 40 and 60 miles (64-96.5 km) of per-charge range. A digital display integrated into the frame shows basic status info.

The Jordan commuters weigh in at around 24 kg (53 lb), ride with a Shimano 8-speed gearset for flexibility, roll on 700x45c road tires and come to a stop with help from mechanical disc brakes. Built-in "high power" LED lighting aids with daylight visibility in traffic as well as illuminating after-dark travels, and the ebikes ship with full fenders and a side kickstand.

"As a racing enthusiast, I know the importance of adrenaline and excitement," said Jordan. "Trust me, our electric bikes deliver that in spades – they’re astonishingly quick – and will make the daily commute as much fun as driving a F1 car – or nearly as much as fun."

The limited-edition Jordan ebikes are each priced at £2,995 (which converts to around US$3,655, though there's no mention of availability across the pond), and a percentage of each ticket price will be donated to the Amber Foundation – a UK charity that offers support to young homeless people, and for which Jordan serves as patron.

Product page: Jordan ebikes

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!