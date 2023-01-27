Electra goes light and stealthy for latest Loft Go city ebike

Trek subsidiary Electra has added a new member to its Loft family of ebikes, a lightweight commuter named the Loft Go 7D EQ with torque-sensing pedal assist and a 40-mile battery, plus the option to add a range extender for more miles between charges.

The Loft Go 7D EQ is the latest member of a city bike line that began with four regular (non-motor) models back in 2014.

It's available in step-over and step-through frame varieties, rocks a modern-classic aesthetic and is designed to be a relatively lightweight ebike for an easy carry up to the apartment or office, tipping the scales at 46.3 lb (21 kg).

The ebike comes with a 250-W rear-hub motor for 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque and three PAS modes up to 20 mph (32 km/h), with a torque sensor making for more responsive assist and a 7-speed Shimano Tourney gearset offering ride flexibility.

The Loft Go 7D EQ's rear-hub motor provides three levels of pedal-assist up to 20 mph Electra Bicycle Company

The new Loft sports a non-removable, fully integrated 250-Wh downtube battery for a stealthy regular bike look, which is reported good for up to 40 miles (64 km) of per-charge range. This isn't a great deal by modern standards but should be enough for most daily commutes, and if you want more riding between plug-ins, a 250-Wh range extender is available as an optional extra.

It rolls on double-walled alloy rims with "fast-rolling" 700x40c Kenda Piedmont tires, and stopping power is provided by mechanical flat-mount disc brakes with 160-mm rotors. There's a simple LED handlebar display with assist adjust, integrated LED lighting, an included kickstand and full fenders.

The Loft Go 7D EQ is available now for US$1,999.99, and can be optioned with faux leather tool bag, grips, carry handle and saddle if that's the sort of look you're aiming for.

Product page: Loft Go 7D EQ