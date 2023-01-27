© 2023 New Atlas
Electra goes light and stealthy for latest Loft Go city ebike

By Paul Ridden
January 27, 2023
Electra says that the Loft Go 7D EQ has been designed to "bump up the fun on those daily commutes"
Trek subsidiary Electra has added a new member to its Loft family of ebikes, a lightweight commuter named the Loft Go 7D EQ with torque-sensing pedal assist and a 40-mile battery, plus the option to add a range extender for more miles between charges.

The Loft Go 7D EQ is the latest member of a city bike line that began with four regular (non-motor) models back in 2014.

It's available in step-over and step-through frame varieties, rocks a modern-classic aesthetic and is designed to be a relatively lightweight ebike for an easy carry up to the apartment or office, tipping the scales at 46.3 lb (21 kg).

The ebike comes with a 250-W rear-hub motor for 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque and three PAS modes up to 20 mph (32 km/h), with a torque sensor making for more responsive assist and a 7-speed Shimano Tourney gearset offering ride flexibility.

The new Loft sports a non-removable, fully integrated 250-Wh downtube battery for a stealthy regular bike look, which is reported good for up to 40 miles (64 km) of per-charge range. This isn't a great deal by modern standards but should be enough for most daily commutes, and if you want more riding between plug-ins, a 250-Wh range extender is available as an optional extra.

It rolls on double-walled alloy rims with "fast-rolling" 700x40c Kenda Piedmont tires, and stopping power is provided by mechanical flat-mount disc brakes with 160-mm rotors. There's a simple LED handlebar display with assist adjust, integrated LED lighting, an included kickstand and full fenders.

The Loft Go 7D EQ is available now for US$1,999.99, and can be optioned with faux leather tool bag, grips, carry handle and saddle if that's the sort of look you're aiming for.

Product page: Loft Go 7D EQ

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

