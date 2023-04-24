EBC launches highly customizable 200-mile moto-inspired ebike

California's Electric Bike Company has announced a moto-inspired ebike for young adults known as the Model J, with everything from the color of the frame and fork to the drivetrain and number of batteries available for custom tweaking.

"We are so glad to be able to offer a US-built, safe e-bike at this entry level price," said EBC founder and CEO, Sean Lupton-Smith. "We’ve packed all of our premium standard features into a fun, adventurous ebike suited for both urban and off-road terrain. We couldn’t be more excited about this new addition to our roster."

California is no stranger to ebikes inspired by moto design, with Super73 blazing the trail from 2016. The Electric Bike Company has been in business for a few years longer but has so far focused on cruisers and low-step commuters. The Model J is aimed at attracting a younger crowd to the EBC stable.

It comes with an unspecified rear-hub motor that offers five pedal-assist levels to a factory default top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), which can be unlocked to 28 mph (45 km/h) depending on local regulations. Riders can choose to change the default thumb throttle for a half-twist grip at no additional cost, and the ebike can be fitted with a torque sensor for a more responsive ride – though this will add to the ticket price.

The Model J can be optioned with three batteries for nearly 200 miles of pedal-assist, as well as cargo racks and baskets, a suspension fork and a chopper-style handlebar instead of BMX Electric Bike Company

The Model J rides out as a single-speeder as standard but is available with a 7-speed derailleur if you lay down some more cash, and it can be optioned with three batteries – one under the seat as standard, another mounted to the downtube and the third just behind the BMX-style handlebar as a faux fuel tank – for up to 195 miles (~314 km) of range.

It rides on 24-inch wheels with puncture-resistant tires rocking reflective sidewalls, and stopping power comes courtesy of 2-piston hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off. The hydro-formed aluminum frame is built to accommodate riders between 5.16 and 6.8 ft (1.57 - 2.08 m) in height, sports a motorbike-inspired long seat and features a MIK integrated Click System for attaching optional cargo racks and baskets. LED lighting is built in front and back, and can be upgraded with turn signaling and brake light capabilities, and EBC has included a heavy duty kickstand as well.

All we have at this point are image renders, but the "American-made" Model J is up for pre-order now at a starting price of US$1,199, which will rise to $1,499 once the introductory period ends. The company offers a bunch of customization options, including adding an adjustable suspension fork for an additional $199, rolling with a real wood chainguard for $149 and that three-battery setup for an extra $898.

