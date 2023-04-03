Super73 heads off-road with moto-inspired Adventure Series ebikes

California's Super73 has added an off-road model to each its three moto-inspired ebike lines. The Adventure Series rides are designed for "the ultimate explorer" and roll with "more aggressive" GRZLY tires, grippy seating and front or full suspension.

"At Super73, we combine thoughtful design with features riders want on our vehicles," said company CEO, LeGrand Crewse. "It's a combination of form and function that sets us apart from the competition and the Super73 Adventure Series deliver in spades, so we're excited to announce the new lineup if available now."

Like all models in the new Series, the Z Adventure can serve as a Class 1/2/3 or off-road ebike, coming with a 750-W rear-hub motor (1,200-W peak) for throttling up to 20 mph or unlocked pedal-assist of 28 mph (45 km/h) or more. An 8-speed gearset has also been cooked in for more choices in the inclines.

A removable 615-Wh battery pack under the top tube is reckoned good for up to 35 miles (56 km) of per-charge Class 2 riding or 50 miles (80 km) in Class 1 mode.

The Super73 Adventure ebikes can throttle to 20 mph Super73

The ebike features an aluminum frame and grippy vinyl seat for one, there's a new suspension fork (but no rear squish), it rolls on 20-inch rims with a 5-inch GRZLY tire at the back and a 4.5-inch flavor to the front, and stopping power is provided by dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

Elsewhere, Super72 has included front and rear LED lights for after-dark adventures, a front fender rides high above the wheel, and a smart display on the handlebar shows all the basics plus turn-by-turn navigation, with more available via the companion mobile app.

The Z edition weighs in at 74 lb (33.5 kg) and has a maximum load capacity of 325 lb (147.4 kg). It's the least expensive of the new bikes, starting at US$2,695.

Super73 has added off-road-ready Adventure variants to its Z, S and R model lines Super73

Next up is the S Adventure, which starts at $3,595 and shares much with the Z model, but rocks an extended moto-inspired vinyl seat, off-road-style fenders front and rear, and tips the scales at 80 lb (36.3 kg). The battery capacity gets a bump to 960 Wh for up to 74 miles (120 km) per-charge Class 1 riding, and has been moved down to the downtube for a lower center of gravity.

The top of the Adventure range is the R bike starts at £3,995 and essentially takes the best of both models but adds adjustable front and rear suspension.

In a bumper product announcement, Super73 has also revealed something for the kids, in the shape of an electric balance bike called the K1D.

The K1D electric balance bike offers three power modes and twist-grip throttle Super73

Aimed at younguns aged between four and eight, and said to have been inspired by the worlds of 80s BMX and motoX, this model features a twist throttle and three power modes, including one that can be unlocked "for the more advanced competitors on closed courses."

An hour of motoring fun can be had from the under-seat LiFePO4 battery for every 45 minutes on charge, with regen braking perhaps squeezing out a little more as well as being easier on the brake pads. It's up for pre-order in four color options for $1,295, with shipping slated for early June.

And lastly, a bit of an update on the upcoming C1X urban motorcycle. The company's engineers have developed fast-charging technology that enables a top-up from 10% to 80% capacity in just 15 minutes, for about 70 miles of range.

Fast charging has been developed for the upcoming C1X electric motorcycle, which adds 70 miles of range for 15 minutes plugged in Super73

"I’m incredibly proud of the dedication our team has shown in order to bring the C1X to life," said Crewse. "The secret behind our innovation is the belief that the user experience should always serve as the guiding principle behind everything we create, and our electric motorcycle is no exception. This year, we’ve set out to prove that you don’t need to break the bank in order to take advantage of cutting-edge technology. Our riders can now enjoy the benefits of fast charging in a more accessible and approachable package with the C1X."

Super73's electric urban commuter is due to appear some time in 2024.

