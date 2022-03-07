Indian and Super73 join forces for special edition eFTR Hooligan 1.2 ebike

Veteran motorcycle company Indian has partnered with California-based retro ebike maker Super73 for a moto-inspired special edition ride called the eFTR Hooligan 1.2, which can throttle up to 20 mph or provide motor assist up to 28 mph.

For the latest member of Indian's eFTR range of electric rides – which includes the Jr mini-moto that's based on Indian's FTR750 flat-tracker – the design team started with the S2 retro ebike from Super73 and moved things around, made some upgrades and dressed it in Indian livery.

Like the base S2, the Hooligan features a 1.2-kW rear hub motor with a pedal assist top speed of 28 mph (45 mph) over four power levels. That breaks down to a Class 1 assist mode which limits the top speed to 20 mph (32 mph), Class 2 gives you throttle too, and a Class 3 level opens up the full top speed. There's also an off-road mode that taps into the motor's peak power capabilities for up to 2,000 watts of grunt at up to 28 mph.

The "fuel tank" housing a 960-Wh battery has been moved down from the top tubing to the downtube of the open aluminum alloy frame for improved balance, and that battery is reckoned good for more than 40 miles (64+ km) of per-charge range in throttle-only mode, or up to 75 miles (120 km) in pedal-assist eco mode.

The eFTR Hooligan 1.2 features an off-road mode that unlocks the motor to deliver a peak output of 2 kW at up to 28 mph Indian Motorcycles

The battery placement has allowed for the padded seating to be extended along the frame, Indian has treated the ebike to a moto-style handlebar with LCD display, and the single-speed transmission rocks a gold-colored chain. The special edition tips the scales at 73 lb (33 kg), can wirelessly connect to a mobile app, and comes with LED lighting front and back, with the headlight gaining a FTR-inspired wind deflector.

It rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in Grzly tires that are 4.5 in thick to the front and 5 in at the back, and the design team has left off the fenders for a rugged off-road feel. Indian has added inverted front suspension, and stopping power comes from Tektro hydraulic disc braking.

"With a rich heritage and racing DNA dating back more than a century, Indian Motorcycle is among a rare group of brands that can truly be defined as an ‘American original,’ and the team did an incredible job redesigning the Super73-S2 to capture the spirit of the iconic Indian Motorcycle brand," said Super73's Michael Cannavo.

Indian says that the eFTR Hooligan 1.2 won't require riders to have a motorcycle permit, and is available to order now for a suggested retail price of US$3,999.99. Shipping is expected to start in the Northern Hemisphere spring. By comparison, a standard S2 urban cruiser is priced at $2,995. The video below has more.

Introducing the Indian eFTR Hooligan 1.2

