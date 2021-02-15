Ebike seller turns to ebike maker with launch of Three Phase One

London-based ebike shop Electrip Bikes has launched its own city commuter on Indiegogo. The Three Phase One is designed as an all-rounder that offers "sleek design, innovative features and cutting edge tech, all without the hefty price tag."

"A three-phase circuit provides greater power density than a one-phase circuit at the same amperage, keeping wiring size and costs lower. In addition, three-phase power makes it easier to balance loads, minimizing harmonic currents and the need for large neutral wires," said Electrip in a blog post. "In short… Three Phase means, constant, efficient, reliable power delivery. In our minds, the perfect name for a kick ass ebike."

In development since November 2019, the Three Phase One is built around an aerospace-grade aluminum frame that's offered as a one-size-fits-all solution, with the whole thing reported to tip the scales at 20 kg (44 lb), including the removable and lockable downtube battery. The Base ebike comes with a 10-Ah battery while the Boost variant is treated to a 14-Ah Samsung battery, with either model offering up to 80 km (50 mi) per charge range, and fast charging is supported.

The city ebike can be had with a Jia 250-W (Base) rear hub motor for up to 24 km/h (15 mph) or a Bafang 350-W (Boost) motor for up to 32 km/h (20 mph), there are three pedal-assist levels available and the Boost model offers a throttle mode too.

The Three Phase One ebike features in-stem front suspension Electrip Bikes

The ebike includes concealed in-stem front suspension to keep the lines clean while helping to smooth out some of the bumps along the way, it rides on 700c x 40 wheels/tires, the Base model comes with mechanical disc brakes while the Boost version benefits from Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, and there's a Shimano six-speed derailleur and shifter too.

Elsewhere, a handlebar-mounted LCD display lets the rider know what's what while out and about, LED front and rear lighting is included, there's a built-in kickstand, and users can opt to remove the steel fenders, lights and carrier rack for a more racing style ebike.

Indiegogo pledges for a Three Phase One Base model start at €938 (US$1,140), and €1,109 ($1,345) for the Boost edition – the recommended retail will be €1,400 and €1,647 respectively. If all goes to plan, shipping is expected to start in May. And in a pleasant green twist, the project has teamed up with One Tree Planted, which will plant one tree for every bike sold.

Source: Electrip Bikes