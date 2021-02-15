© 2021 New Atlas
Ebike seller turns to ebike maker with launch of Three Phase One

By Paul Ridden
February 15, 2021
Ebikes make cycling uphill less of a chore, but the Three Phase One Boost model has a throttle mode to make things even easier
The Three Phase One ebike comes in Base and Boost models
The Three Phase One is described as an ebike "designed by cyclists to be ridden everywhere, by everyone"
The downtube battery unit is removable and lockable, with the Base model getting a 10-Ah pack while the Boost gets a 14-Ah
The ebike features Shimano gears and rides on 700c x 40 wheels/tires
The LCD display on the Base model Three Phase One ebike, the Boost model gets an enhanced display
Ebikes make cycling uphill less of a chore, but the Three Phase One Boost model has a throttle mode to make things even easier
The Three Phase One ebike features in-stem front suspension
Up to 80 km of motor assist is offered by the Three Phase One battery packs
London-based ebike shop Electrip Bikes has launched its own city commuter on Indiegogo. The Three Phase One is designed as an all-rounder that offers "sleek design, innovative features and cutting edge tech, all without the hefty price tag."

"A three-phase circuit provides greater power density than a one-phase circuit at the same amperage, keeping wiring size and costs lower. In addition, three-phase power makes it easier to balance loads, minimizing harmonic currents and the need for large neutral wires," said Electrip in a blog post. "In short… Three Phase means, constant, efficient, reliable power delivery. In our minds, the perfect name for a kick ass ebike."

In development since November 2019, the Three Phase One is built around an aerospace-grade aluminum frame that's offered as a one-size-fits-all solution, with the whole thing reported to tip the scales at 20 kg (44 lb), including the removable and lockable downtube battery. The Base ebike comes with a 10-Ah battery while the Boost variant is treated to a 14-Ah Samsung battery, with either model offering up to 80 km (50 mi) per charge range, and fast charging is supported.

The city ebike can be had with a Jia 250-W (Base) rear hub motor for up to 24 km/h (15 mph) or a Bafang 350-W (Boost) motor for up to 32 km/h (20 mph), there are three pedal-assist levels available and the Boost model offers a throttle mode too.

The Three Phase One ebike features in-stem front suspension

The ebike includes concealed in-stem front suspension to keep the lines clean while helping to smooth out some of the bumps along the way, it rides on 700c x 40 wheels/tires, the Base model comes with mechanical disc brakes while the Boost version benefits from Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, and there's a Shimano six-speed derailleur and shifter too.

Elsewhere, a handlebar-mounted LCD display lets the rider know what's what while out and about, LED front and rear lighting is included, there's a built-in kickstand, and users can opt to remove the steel fenders, lights and carrier rack for a more racing style ebike.

Indiegogo pledges for a Three Phase One Base model start at €938 (US$1,140), and €1,109 ($1,345) for the Boost edition – the recommended retail will be €1,400 and €1,647 respectively. If all goes to plan, shipping is expected to start in May. And in a pleasant green twist, the project has teamed up with One Tree Planted, which will plant one tree for every bike sold.

Source: Electrip Bikes

