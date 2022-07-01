Minimalist mid-drive city ebike rolls with carbon fiber and Bosch power

UK mobility startup Evari is heading to Eurobike in Frankfurt, Germany, later this month with a smooth-looking premium ride called the 856, an ebike rocking a monocoque carbon fiber frame, a Bosch Performance Line drive and titanium components.

The Evari 856 has been nominated for a 2022 Eurobike Innovation Award, with the company describing it as a "high-end electric bike featuring a monocoque carbon frame, total electronic integration and titanium components" and has been produced using "the finest materials and components, which are easy to service and should last longer for the owner."

The leisure/commuter ebike boasts lots of carbon fiber and titanium to keep the weight down, tipping the scales at a relatively lightweight – for an ebike – 17.8 kg (39 lb). The frame, fork, seatpost, drop-outs, wheel rims, motor cover, top tube cover, handlebar and stem are all fashioned from carbon fiber, and the 856 also comes with Praxis Carbon crank arms. Titanium is the material of choice for the bolts and drive system (which includes the belt tensioner and snubber).

Being a UK build, the Bosch Performance Line CX mid-mount motor will only provide assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) over five power levels, but the 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque available should be useful for smoothing out inclines. A frame-integrated Bosch PowerTube 500 battery is reckoned good for up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of per-charge range.

Buyers will get the choice of a single-speed hub or a Rohloff E14 speed hub for auto shifting over 14 gears, and either way there's a low-maintenance ride on offer courtesy of a Gates Carbon Drive belt.

Elsewhere, Evari's smooth commuter comes with integrated Supernova lighting front and back, rolls on 29-inch rims wrapped in Vittoria Terreno tires, and stopping power is provided by Magura MT4 hydraulic disc brakes. Cabling is routed through the frame to maintain clean lines, and the carbon fiber console on the top tube features a Bosch Kiox display for showing key ride metrics.

An iOS app is also expected to join the party in August, which includes navigation tools, a handy compass, ride computer functionality, and a digital owners manual.

The order books for the Evari 856 are set to open after the ebike makes its Eurobike appearance later this month, though we've no word pricing at this time.

Product page: Evari 856