Ferla Lagom cargo ebike is claimed to be the most powerful of its kind

By Ben Coxworth
April 12, 2023
Ferla Lagom cargo ebike is claimed to be the most powerful of its kind
The Ferla Lagom is currently being offered at an introductory price of US$3,999
The Ferla Lagom is currently being offered at an introductory price of US$3,999
The Ferla Lagom features an Enviolo continuously variable rear-hub transmission and a Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain
The Ferla Lagom features an Enviolo continuously variable rear-hub transmission and a Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain
A bar-mounted control unit displays data such as speed, battery charge and motor assist level (there are five of the latter)
A bar-mounted control unit displays data such as speed, battery charge and motor assist level (there are five of the latter)
The Ferla Lagom is claimed to tip the scales at 62 lb (28 kg), and can carry up to 450 lb (204 kg)
The Ferla Lagom is claimed to tip the scales at 62 lb (28 kg), and can carry up to 450 lb (204 kg)
The Ferla Lagom is currently being offered at an introductory price of US$3,999
The Ferla Lagom is currently being offered at an introductory price of US$3,999
The Ferla Lagom comes in frame color choices of red, black, white and gray
The Ferla Lagom comes in frame color choices of red, black, white and gray
If you're gonna be hauling kids and cargo around on your ebike, then that bike had better have some oomph. Well, the Ferla Lagom sounds like a good choice, as it lays claim to the title of "the most powerful long-tail electric cargo bike ever built."

Manufactured by California-based Ferla Family Bikes, the Lagom features a custom 1,000-watt mid-drive motor that delivers 120 Nm (88.5 lb ft) of torque, taking the bike and its rider to a top assisted speed of 25 mph (40 km/h). Potential buyers should check if such a beefy motor is allowed in their region, as many places draw the line at 750 watts.

Power is provided by a down-tube-mounted 17.5-Ah Samsung battery, which can be teamed up with an optional second battery located on a seat-stay platform. Ferla claims a range of up to 140 miles (225 km) for the two-battery package, so range for the standard single battery setup would presumably be about 70 miles (112.5 km). A full recharge reportedly takes 4.5 hours.

The Ferla Lagom comes in frame color choices of red, black, white and gray
Some of the Lagom's other features include a 6061 aluminum frame; a house-brand suspension fork; an Enviolo continuously variable rear-hub transmission; a Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain; Tektro hydraulic disc brakes; Schwalbe Super Moto-X puncture-resistant tires; an integrated headlight and tail light; plus folding handlebars and pedals.

Along with the second battery, optional extras include one full-size or two toddler-size rear seats, wooden foot platforms, and a rear cargo rack. The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 62 lb (28 kg), and can carry up to 450 lb (204 kg) – the rack itself can manage a maximum of 200 lb (91 kg).

The Ferla Lagom is available in four frame colors via the company website, at an introductory price of US$3,999 – that figure will eventually rise to $4,999.

Source: Ferla Family Bikes

