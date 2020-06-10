© 2020 New Atlas
Fast-folding ebike promises up to 100 km of pedal-assist range

By Paul Ridden
June 10, 2020
The Fiido D11 collapses down for travel by pushing down the seat tube, unlocking and folding the frame at the hinge, and collapsing the handlebar
The 36-V/11.6-Ah battery pack is concealed with the seat post
The D11 rolls along on 20-inch wheels with CST tires, and features dual mechanical disc brakes
The Fiido D11 collapses down for travel by pushing down the seat tube, unlocking and folding the frame at the hinge, and collapsing the handlebar
When folded down, the 28.4-lb D11 measures 33 x 15.7 x 23.2 inches
The D11 is reported to offer pedal assist for up to 62 miles per charge
Chinese mobility firm Fiido is getting ready to launch a lightweight folding ebike on Indiegogo that offers up to 62 miles of pedal-assist range per charge and can get up to 15.5 mph in motor-only mode.

Fiido already sells folding ebikes, and even a funky electric sit-down scooter with a fold-down handlebar, but has opted to take the crowdfunding route to bring its latest electric folder into production.

The D11 is built around an aviation-grade aluminum alloy frame that contributes toward an overall weight of just 12.9 kg (28.4 lb). The 248 x 57 x 110-cm (97.6 x 22.4 x 43.3 in) ebike features a folding mechanism that collapses the ride down to 84 x 40 x 59 cm (33 x 15.7 x 23.2 in) in seconds for popping in the trunk or hauling on and off public transport between rides.

Riders are promised up to 100 km (62 mi) of range in pedal-assist mode from the 36-V/11.6-Ah battery pack, which is housed in the removable seat post. A full juice up using the included charger will take around seven hours. Three levels of assist are available from the small body 250-W rear hub motor, though riders can get up to an EU-friendly 25 km/h (15.5 mph) in motor-only mode if they don't feel like pedaling.

Elsewhere, there's an LCD display for selecting assist modes and checking ride info, included head- and tail-lights, and a 7-speed Shimano derailleur. It rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in CST tires, with stopping power provided by mechanical disc brakes front and back.

FIIDO is looking to fund production on Indiegogo, which is due to start on June 20. The retail price is expected to be US$1,299.99, but the company's Jorker Lee told us that campaign backers can look forward to savings of up to 38 percent.

Source: Fiido

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
