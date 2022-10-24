FLX powers through the dirt on carbon-framed full-suspension eMTB

The folks behind the Babymaker electric roadbike have returned to Indiegogo to launch a carbon-framed eMTB called the Weapon X, which comes packing a big 48-V battery, a 750-W mid-mount motor and DVO suspension front and back.

"FLX is excited to raise the bar with the launch of the Weapon X," said company founder and president, Rob Rast. "It builds on our commitment to design the sleekest, most stealthy and high performance ebikes available anywhere. With the launch of our Weapon X we’re proving that we are capable of producing the highest quality electric bikes available in the market today."

FLX says that the Weapon X's carbon-fiber frame was designed inhouse, and has been put through "rigorous testing to be worthy of the FLX name." It also features a bashguard at the bracket to protect the 750-W Bafang M610 mid-motor (1,000 W peak) from the kind of brutal off-roading the eMTB will likely get treated to.

This motor can produce up to 120 Nm (88.5 lb.ft) of torque at 80 rpm, and riders can expect up to 28 mph (45 km/h) of torque-sensing pedal-assist across five levels, plus a thumb throttle for an effortless push up a troublesome hill. And FLX has added a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed gearset for flexible ride options.

Housed in the chunky downtube is a lockable 840-Wh Li-ion battery for up to 70 miles (112 km) of per-charge range, which can be removed for topping up indoors.

FLX developed its own carbon-fiber frame for the Weapon X eMTB, which is available in small, medium and large FLX Bike

The Weapon X rides on 29-inch Spank 350 rims wrapped in 2.5-inch-wide Maxxis tires, stopping power is provided by Magura MT7 four-piston hydraulic brakes with 203-mm rotors, and full squish shapes up as an adjustable DVO Onyx E-2 suspension fork for 160 mm of travel matched with a DVO Topaz Gen3 at the rear with 150 mm of travel.

Elsewhere, there's a Tellis dropper seatpost to get the saddle out of the way when needed, and a Vibrocore handlebar rocking a color LCD display/controls for at-a-glace speed, distance, battery status and assist level, plus there's a USB port for topping up a smartphone while out in the wilds.

FLX is also making a cheaper Weapon eMTB available, which shares much of the same feature set as the X but comes with a 500-W mid-mount motor (750 W peak), has a Shimano Deore 11-speed gearset, sports a different fork and shock as well as an alloy handlebar, rolls on slightly slimmer tires, and stops with Magura MT5 brakes.

Indiegogo perks for the Weapon X start at US$4,899, while the Weapon model gets a grand knocked off for its perk level. The campaign is already funded, and FLX is guaranteeing delivery – though the usual crowdfunding cautions apply. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in June 2023. The video below has more.

NEW! Weapon X eMTB | 1000W Full Suspension Carbon Mid Drive eMTB

Source: FLX Bike