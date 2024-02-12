© 2024 New Atlas
Forest aims for the Summit with fat-tire mid-drive trail conquerors

By Paul Ridden
February 12, 2024
Forest aims for the Summit with fat-tire mid-drive trail conquerors
Back in 2016, we featured a carbon-framed all-terrain commuter from M2S Bikes called the All-Go. Now the company's Eric Crews has launched a new brand called Forest, along with its first mid-drive fat-tire adventurers.

Crews told us that the new Forest Summit Series ebikes have been in development for the last couple of years, and the new brand has now launched on Indiegogo to fund production and engage the riding community directly.

The 6061 aluminum framed off-road ebike is being offered in hardtail, step-through and full-suspension variants – each sharing the same key specs. They all boast a 750-W Bafang M620 Ultra mid-drive motor that peaks at 1,500 watts, and sports a healthy 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque to conquer hills or demanding trails. Pedal-assist to 28 mph (45 km/h) is available via an integrated torque and cadence sensor, and Forest has also included a 10-speed Shimano Deore gearset for ride flexibility.

The Summit Series fat-tire ebikes are being made available in full-suspension, hardtail and step-through models
The Summit Series fat-tire ebikes are being made available in full-suspension, hardtail and step-through models

There's a durable 4-inch Bafang display in the center of the riser handlebar for quick status checks, which is compatible with the Go mobile app for onscreen navigation, setting custom power levels or tweaking the ebike for Class 1, 2 or 3 setups (thumb throttle is optional).

The UL-certified 1,000-Wh downtube battery is reckoned good for up to 45 miles between charges at the lowest assist level, and an optional range extender can also be mounted to the frame for more time on the trail.

"We've been building this new bike line for the past two years and have it ready to go and believe it truly is the best mid-drive fat bike ever launched at a price that's really hard to beat," said Forest's Eric Crews
"We've been building this new bike line for the past two years and have it ready to go and believe it truly is the best mid-drive fat bike ever launched at a price that's really hard to beat," said Forest's Eric Crews

The ST, HT and FS flavors roll with a lockout air suspension fork, while the lattermost also benefits from a rear shock with four-bar linkage. All three models have 26-inch wheels wearing Kenda Juggernaut Sport 4.5-inch-wide fat tires, and Tektro Orion 745 four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors help "ensure you stay in command of your ride." Maximum load capacity is 300 lb (136 kg), including the rider.

Indiegogo perk levels start at US$2,499, though backers can also choose to lay down a $300 deposit and stump up the remainder prior to shipping – a rare option for crowdfunders. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the campaign, the company estimates a June shipping window.

Source: Forest Bikes

