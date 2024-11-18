Giant preps for winter adventures with all-terrain Yukon E+ fatbike

The icy fingers of winter are starting to grip folks in the Northern Hemisphere. Generally this might mean packing away the bike until things warm up a little. But the latest electric ride from Giant has been designed for "those who embrace the thrill of winter riding."

The new model is an ebike version of the Yukon, a fat-tire explorer that's been keeping riders "conquering and grinning in all conditions" for nearly two decades. But the all-terrain ebike's 27.5-inch alloy rims wear 4.5-inch-wide Vee Snow Avalanche studdable tires instead of Maxxis rubber, there's a mid-drive motor at the bottom bracket and the downtube is somewhat chunkier to accommodate a battery pack.

The motor shapes up as a lightweight SyncDrive Pro2 co-developed with Yamaha, which offers five pedal-assist levels – plus an auto mode – and 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque. The Taiwan multinational has included a feature in the companion app that can lower the torque level for an easier launch "in low-traction situations like in the snow." Otherwise full torque response is reported to be available in milliseconds. The app can also be used to finely tune the support ratios from the motor.

Mid-drive motor for tunable assist, safety certified downtube battery with range extender option, front suspension, and DOT fluid hydraulic brakes Giant

An 800-Wh removable EnergyPak Smart battery provides the juice, with "ideal" per-charge range estimates given as up to 250 km (155 miles), though more adventurous riders could be looking at more like 70 km (43.5 miles). Either way, if you find that lacking in real-world adventures, an optional bottle range extender is available. The aluminum frame also has mounting points for a toolkit under the top tube, and another bottle mount on the seat tube.

A handlebar controller rocking large buttons is reckoned good for operation with hands wrapped up snug in winter gloves, and Giant has even included "cold-weather foam brake lever covers." A Shimano Deore 10-speed gearset has been thrown in for good measure, and reliable stopping power comes courtesy of SRAM 4-piston hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The 27.5-inch alloy rims are wrapped in 4.5-inch-wide fat tires with support for studs Giant

The Yukon E+ lacks a shock to the rear but benefits from a bump-soaking Manitou Mastodon Comp - Gen 3 fork, as well as a dropper post "for when things get rowdy." Lighting can also be had as an optional extra.

Though the non-electric Yukon 1 and 2 models are available internationally, as far as we can tell the Yukon E+ has so far only launched in Canada (and we've no word on wider reach at this time). Pricing for winter warriors north of the US border starts at CAD 6,499 (which converts to around $4,630).

Product page: 2025 Giant Yukon E+