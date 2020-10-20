Gocycle hits the streets with limited edition G3+ folding ebike

Earlier this month, we spent some time with the GX folding electric city bike from the UK's Gocycle, and were mighty impressed. Now the company has launched the limited edition G3+, which offers a 50-mile range and comes with a funky LED cockpit.

The feature set of the G3+ is pretty similar to the G3Carbon model announced in March, though this latest limited edition outing sports a folding magnesium frame instead of a carbon fiber one. The ebike folds down to 30.7 x 14.6 x 22.8 in (780 x 370 x 580 mm) dimensions, tips the scales at 36 lb (16.4 kg), and supports a rider weight (including clothing and cargo) of up to 220 lb (100 kg).

Where we lamented the lack of a built-in LCD screen on the GX's handlebar, this model comes with an integrated LED cockpit that shows remaining charge, speed, gear and efficiency. Four pedal-assist mode are available via the dash or the Gocycle Connect mobile app. The handlebar is also height adjustable, and also features a daytime running headlight bar between the handlebar grips that's inspired by the automotive industry.

The proprietary front hub motor (500 W in the US and 250 W in the EU) provides electric drive up to 20 mph (25 km/h), while the 17-Ah/22-V battery housed in the frame should be good for up to 50 miles (80 km) per four-hour charge. Cabling is routed internally for a clean and tidy look.

The G3+ is being made available in six colors Gocycle

The G3+ rocks electronic predictive shifting that automatically downshifts through the gears when the ride slows down (so you'll always be in the right gear), Cleandrive Shimano Nexus 3-speed transmission, and hydraulic disc braking front and rear. Carbon fiber versions of the company's Pitstop wheels are wrapped in Gocycle's own 20-inch all-weather tires, and the ebike features Lockshock rear suspension with 25 mm of travel.

"The G3+ is a truly unique proposition that celebrates the best of Gocycle’s no compromises design ethos and rider-focused technologies," said the company's Richard Thorpe. "Owners will get the iconic, clean, Gocycle look but with more versatility than ever owing to the inclusion of our award-winning fast-folding handlebar and pedals."

Only 300 models are going to be produced worldwide, with six color options being available. It's available for order now for US$4,999, with shipping expected to start in December.

Source: Gocycle