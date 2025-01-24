Mid-drive fat-tire ebike takes the back roads on a budget

Electric-bike brand Heybike has launched a competitively priced adventure ebike. The Alpha sports chunky fat tires for city riding and beyond, terrain-soaking adjustable front squish and a mid-mount motor with torque sensor.

Heybike says that the Alpha has been designed to "bridge the gap between affordability and premium features." It's being pitched at city riders who want the versatility for weekend jaunts off the beaten track, as well as full-on two-wheel adventurers.

At the heart of a new Galaxy Perform S eDrive System is a Galaxy branded 500-W Mivice X700 mid-mount motor for pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) – or up to 20 mph (32 km/h) using the throttle. A meaty 105 Nm (77 lb.ft) of torque is on offer to get you running up that hill. And there's a torque sensor in the bottom bracket for the promise of instant response from the motor. Plus the setup is supported by a cadence sensor too.

Front suspension and 4-inch fat tires should soak up uneven terrain for a comfortable assisted ride Heybike

Heybike reckons that the UL-certified 680-Wh downtube battery could get you 60 miles (~100 km) of riding per charge, though that will be at the lowest PAS setting. A large color LCD display sits mid-handlebar, and there's Bluetooth connectivity to a mobile app for ride data and control in your pocket.

The Alpha is built around an aluminum alloy frame in low or high step versions, each with a hydraulic suspension fork, and the whole shebang is reported to be IPX4 weatherproof. A Shimano Altus 8-speed gearset gets shifty for ride flexibility, while 26-inch rims wearing knobby 4-inch fat tires eat variable terrain for breakfast. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes.

The Alpha weighs in at 71 lb (32 kg) and is rated to carry up to 400 lb, including the rider. Rear rack, lighting, a kickstand and fenders are included in the ticket price, which is currently listed at US$1,449 if you lay down a $50 deposit during the pre-order phase. We've no word on shipping at the moment.

Product page: Heybike Alpha