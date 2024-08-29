1,400-W cargo ebike can haul up to 440 lb for miles

Budget ebike brand Heybike is looking to tap into the growing car-replacement cargo bike space with the Hauler, a longtail model with a payload capacity of 440 lb, 1,400 watts of motor power on call and a dual-battery range of 85 miles.

Where Heybike sometimes tests the consumer thirst for new models through crowdfunding, the company clearly sees a potential market already for the Hauler and has added it to the company webstore straight away.

"As families and businesses increasingly turn to ebikes for their transportation and hauling needs, we recognized the demand for a truly versatile and powerful cargo electric bike," said Heybike's Coco Liu.

The longtail cargo ebike features a 750-W rear hub motor that peaks at 1,400 watts and produces 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque to help push a fully loaded bike through city streets and beyond. Top assist speed is 28 mph (45 km/h), and a 7-speed Shimano gearset has been included for ride flexibility.

The Hauler can, well, haul up to 440 lb - including the rider Heybike

Powering the ride is a removable 864-Wh Li-ion battery as standard but the setup can be had with a second 600-Wh battery for up to 85 miles (136 km) of estimated per-charge range, though that's at the lowest pedal-assist level. A mid-handlebar color LCD display shows key ride data, with the rider offered more control via a mobile companion app.

The UL-certified Hauler is built around an aluminum alloy frame sporting a sturdy-looking rear rack with bolt-on peg boards (for attaching accessories) as well as fold-up footboards. Optional baskets, bags and passenger seating are also available. Fully loaded, the Hauler is rated to carry up to 440 lb (199.5 kg), including the rider. The bike itself tips the scales at 88.2 lb (40 kg) in single-battery configuration, or 97 lb (44 kg) with dual batteries, and there's a double-leg kickstand for parking stability.

A comfort saddle with spring damping and a hydraulic suspension fork should soak up some of the uneven urban terrain, working with 20-inch wheels wearing 3-inch tires. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes. The headlight can be set to automatically illuminate when daylight starts to fade, while the braking tail-light sports turn signals to give other road users notice of cornering intentions.

The Hauler comes with a single battery as standard, but can be configured with dual batteries for up to 85 miles of per-charge riding Heybike

"We always aim to make an ebike that focuses on the improvement of every user's quality of life," said company CEO, Jason Fang. "Hauler is made mainly for carrying groceries and traveling long distances. Our hope is that the dual batteries and large carrying space displays its capacity for riding trips and adventures. Whether it's cargo to deliver, kids with soccer practice, or a rider that wants to travel freely, this ebike has no problem meeting such needs."

The standard single-battery model has a list price of US$1,499, but is currently shown with a $100 discount applied. That puts it in the same ball park as Fiido's T1 Cargo but much cheaper than Tern's "entry level" Quick Haul Long. The dual-battery setup will add $400 to the price tag. Shipping is expected to begin from next month.

Product page: Hauler