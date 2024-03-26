Heybike pushes beyond city limits with carbon-framed full-squish e-fatbike

China's Heybike is heading into previously uncharted territory with its first Indiegogo crowdfunder. The Hero adventure ebike is built around a lightweight but tough carbon-fiber frame, boasts full suspension along with chunky fat tires, can be optioned with a mid-drive or hub-drive motor, and includes a 60-mile battery.

At the heart of the Hero is a durable custom-designed carbon-fiber frame that weighs in at just 6.17 lb (2.8 kg), and is backed by a 10-year warranty from Heybike. It's available in step-through or mid-step variants, with either e-fatbike tipping the scales at 75 lb (34 kg) while able to haul a total of 400 lb (181.5 kg).

Options continue with a choice of a 160-Nm (118-lb.ft) mid-motor rated at 750-W or a 1,000-W rear-hub-drive that produces 100 Nm (~74 lb.ft) of torque. Five levels of pedal-assist are available (plus a zero motor mode) – levels one to four supporting pedal action up to 28 mph (45 km/h) while level five is reckoned good for up to 35 mph (56 km/h). And the setup is supported by a torque sensor for a more responsive, natural feel.

A handlebar-integrated color display allows for at-a-glance status checks, and as you might expect for a modern ebike, there's a companion mobile app for deeper dives as well as route planning and navigation assistance. The Hero also sports 9-speed Shimano Altus gears for flexible ride options while in the rough.

The Hero rolls on 26-inch wheels wearing "traction-enhanced" fat tires Heybike

The 864-Wh UL-certified downtube Li-ion battery is reckoned good for 60 miles (96.5 km) of exploration between charges, and riders can expect a 4-hour top-up time from the included 48-V charger.

The responsibility for soaking up uneven terrain is divided between a suspension fork paired with rear squish plus a shock-absorbing saddle, along with 4-inch-wide fat tires wrapped around 26-inch wheels. Rounding out the key specs are hydraulic disc brakes and a 1,000-lumen headlight built into the handlebar.

Heybike expects the mid-drive Hero to retail at US$4,999 but is offering significant discounts on Indiegogo – with perk levels currently starting at $2,699. The hub-drive variant will retail cheaper at $4,599, but perks start at $2,399. Optional accessories such as a rear rack, extra battery and bike cover are also up for grabs.

Though crowdfunding cautions still apply, Heybike is a young but established company so the likelihood of delivering to backers after its first campaign closes are high. If all goes as planned, shipping is estimated to start from June. The video below has more.

Heybike Hero | Best Carbon-Fiber Electric All-Terrain Bike Ever

Source: Heybike