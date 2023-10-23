© 2023 New Atlas
1,200-W fat-tire adventure ebike can be folded down for storage

By Paul Ridden
October 23, 2023
1,200-W fat-tire adventure ebike can be folded down for storage
The Mars 2.0 is described as "robust ‘go anywhere’ ebike packed with features such as a powerful 1200-W peak rear-hub motor, app connectivity, chunky 20x4-inch tires, front suspension, disc brakes, an enhanced rear rack, and a compact folded design"
View 5 Images
The 750-W rear-hub motor peaks at 1,200 watts for 85 Nm of torque and pedal-assist up to 28 mph
The Mars 2.0's battery is reported good for up to 45 miles of assisted riding
The extended rear rack features pegboards for attaching essentials via optional connectors
The Mars 2.0 can be optioned with accessories like panniers, child seating, bags and baskets
Electric mobility company HeyBike has followed the CES 2023 launch of the full-suspension Tyson with a folding adventure bike rocking pedal-assist up to 28 mph provided by the 1,200-watt hub motor, plus all-terrain fat tires and a pegboard-packing rear rack.

"Whether you're an urban dweller, an avid adventurer, an RVer, or someone living in a cozy apartment with limited space, Mars 2.0 is designed to win your affection," said HeyBike.

The Class 2 folding ebike features a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,200 watts for 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque, pedal-assist over three power levels up to 28 mph (45 km/h), and thumb throttle when you need it. A Shimano 7-speed gearset also caters for more flexible ride options.

The 600-Wh battery mounted behind the seatpost is reported good for up to 45 miles (72.5 km) of per-charge range, and includes a USB port to serve a portable powerbank for mobile gadgetry. There's a handlebar display for quick status checks, and the ebike can be used with a companion mobile app for deep config dives and additional metrics.

The Mars 2.0 is built around an easy mount/dismount aluminum-alloy frame that folds down for storage or between-ride transport in under 15 seconds using four easy steps. It rolls on 20-inch spoked rims wrapped in 4-inch-wide puncture-resistant fat tires, which should help absorb uneven terrain along with the suspension fork. And stopping power comes courtesy of disc braking front and back.

An extended rear rack that's bolted onto the seatstays is capable of hauling cargo up to 120 lb (54.4 kg), and features handy pegboards for attaching gear like bike locks, water bottles, bag straps and cords etc. Accessories like panniers, child seating and front baskets can also be optioned in. All in, the Mars 2.0 can support up to 330 lb (~150 kg).

Rounding out the key specs are LED lighting front and back, an alloy kickstand and full fenders (though installation of the lattermost is optional).

The Mars 2.0 has a list price of US$1,499, but is currently available for $1,199 as of writing.

Product page: HeyBike Mars 2.0

