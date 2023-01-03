Heybike reveals folding fat-tire ebike with unibody magnesium-alloy frame

Spokane-based e-mobility outfit Heybike is due to launch a new folding ebike at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this week. The full-suspension Tyson is built around a unibody magnesium-alloy frame, is powered by a 750-W motor and rolls on fat tires for multi-terrain riding.

The Tyson is claimed to be the "first folding bicycle in its category to offer a powerful 750-watt motor on a unibody design."

The ebike's frame is fashioned from a single piece of magnesium alloy, for smooth lines with internally routed cabling. It collapses down to 41 x 23 x 30 inches (104.1 x 58.4 x 76.2 cm) for between-ride transport, but at 77-lb (34.9-kg) makes it quite a heavy beast compared to others like the Fiido X – which was recalled and subsequently upgraded due to a serious frame fault.

But Heybike doesn't expect any such issues with its upcoming model. "Tyson is not only gorgeous, it's also strong thanks to the innovative one-piece magnesium-alloy construction," said company co-founder, William Li ahead of the ebike's CES debut.

The Tyson measures 67 x 24 x 51 inches unfolded and ready to ride, and collapses down to 41 x 23 x 30 inches for carrying on public transport or popping in the trunk

Heybike

The commuter offers five levels of pedal-assist from the 750-W hub motor, plus a PAS 0 mode that doesn't provide any help from the motor but it is powered on should you need it. There's a thumb throttle too, and a Shimano groupset can also be seen in the sample photos, which will likely offer seven gears for ride flexibility.

There's a 720-Wh battery for up to 55 miles (88.5 km) of per-charge riding, and unlike the Mars and Ranger folders in the company's lineup, that battery pack appears to be housed within the frame instead of behind the seat post.

Elsewhere, the Tyson rolls on 20-inch spokeless wheels wrapped in 4-inch fat tires, and comes to a stop with help from proprietary hydraulic disk brakes. Full squish shapes up as a hydraulic suspension fork plus a rear shock that connects the frame and rear swingarm.

A rear rack is included, and is reported capable of hauling up to 120 lb (54.4 kg) of cargo. There's integrated lighting front and back, full fenders and a kickstand as well.

Heybike has yet to reveal pricing and availability for the Tyson.

Source: Heybike