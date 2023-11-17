Folding fat-tire ebike puts the focus on smooth riding

We've seen a few fat-tire folding ebikes from e-mobility outfit HeyBike released this year – most recently the go-anywhere Mars 2.0 model – and now the company has launched what's described as "the first ebike to combine a Horst-Link suspension with hydraulic disc brakes and step-thru frame."

The Horizon fat-tire folding ebike features a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,200 watts for pedal-assist through city streets, to the beach party or off into the wilds.

This is matched with a 691.2-Wh downtube battery that's reckoned good for up to 55 miles (88.5 km) of pedal-assist range at the lowest setting, or 30 miles (48 km) with thumb-throttle only. A full top-up using the included 54.6-V/4-A charger should take around 3-4 hours.

The Horst-Link rear suspension is paired with a suspension fork to help smooth out uneven terrain, together with the 4-inch fat tires wrapped around the 20-inch wheels. And the company is promising quick and reliable stopping power courtesy of the hydraulic disc brakes.

The rear-hub motor helps take the hard work out of pedaling over challenging terrain, plus throttle only is available too HeyBike

HeyBike hasn't given too much away at this point, but we do know that the low-step frame folds down to 49.2 x 23.6 x 31.5-inch (125 x 60 x 80-cm) dimensions for between-ride transport or storage, and weighs in at 79 lb (35.8 kg) for a relatively easy heft into the car's trunk.

A rear cargo rack is ready to haul goods and gear, and a front basket can be optioned in too. It sports an auto-adjusting headlight and braking tail-light for daylight visibility in traffic and after-dark travels, and the ebike pairs to a smartphone running a companion mobile app for status info.

The Horizon is available for pre-order now in a finish inspired by "the calming essence of sunsets on the West Coast of the US" for US$1,699. General sales expected to open from November 21, when full specs will doubtless be available.

Product page: Horizon Sunset