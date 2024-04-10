$1499 longtail cargo ebike hauls gear (and pooch) for miles
Two years after entering the utility ebike space with the T1 Cargo, Fiido has added a longtail model to its gear-hauling family. The T2 ships with a 68-mile UL-certified battery, front squish and chunky fat tires, and offers pedal-assist up to 28 mph.
Shenzhen-based Fiido was founded in 2017, and subsequently cut its international teeth on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, with eye-catching folding commuters like the D11 and the somewhat troubled X. For the T2 Longtail Cargo, the company has gone straight to webstore availability via a direct-to-customer sales model.
Cargo-hauling ebikes are often pitched as family car replacements, and so long as the weather is kind and relatively safe bike lanes are available, they could indeed offer a clean alternative for such things as getting young kids to school or doing the weekly shop in town.
Though the total payload capacity hasn't increased over 2022's short-tail model (now called the T1 Pro), at 200 kg (441 lb), there's more room available for stuff on the T2 – allowing baskets, boxes, bags or two child seats to be optionally mounted on the rear rack.
The motor in the rear hub is also rated at 750 watts for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque and a restricted top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph) out of the box, but this can be unlocked to 45 km/h (28 mph). The removable battery pack behind the seatpost has been bumped up to 998.4-Wh though, and is certified to UL 2271 safety standards for peace of mind.
Fiido is reporting a real-world per-charge range of up to 110 km (68 miles), at the lowest of five pedal-assist level, or 100 km on throttle only. The cargo ebike also comes with a Shimano 7-speed gearset for flexibility when tackling hills or launching from a standstill at the lights.
A color LCD display allows for quick status checks and power mode adjustments, and the ebike can be remotely powered on using a Fiido Mate smartwatch (available separately) and can pair with a companion mobile app running on a smartphone.
The T2 is built around a one-size, low-step aluminum-alloy frame that's suitable for riders between 1.5 and 2 m (4.9 - 6.6 ft) in height, and sports a funky adjustable handlebar that can be tweaked for height and reach to suit personal comfort. A suspension fork with 60 mm of travel plus 4-inch-wide CST fat tires on the 20-inch wheels should make for a smoother ride on uneven terrain. Four-piston hydraulic disc brakes matched with 230-mm rotors provide "reliable and responsive" stopping power.
The ebike weighs in at a hefty 39.5 kg (87 lb), and ships with full fenders to keep splashes away, a double-leg center kickstand for stable parking while loading and unloading, and both headlight and braking tail-light for day or night visibility in traffic. It can also be optioned with more than a dozen accessories, including safety rails, bags, phone holder and helmet.
Fiido is promising "exceptional performance, comfort and versatility" for T2 riders, and it's on sale now for US$1,499, saving $300 on the full retail price. As part of that launch price, the cargo ebike also ships with a front rack, side foot plates and a pair of rear-wheel guards. As of now, that's a little more expensive than Lectric's XPedition model, but not as pricey as the recently launched Radwagon 5 from Rad Power Bikes.
The short promo video below has more.
Product page: Fiido T2 Longtail Cargo
