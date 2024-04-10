$1499 longtail cargo ebike hauls gear (and pooch) for miles

Two years after entering the utility ebike space with the T1 Cargo, Fiido has added a longtail model to its gear-hauling family. The T2 ships with a 68-mile UL-certified battery, front squish and chunky fat tires, and offers pedal-assist up to 28 mph.

Shenzhen-based Fiido was founded in 2017, and subsequently cut its international teeth on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, with eye-catching folding commuters like the D11 and the somewhat troubled X. For the T2 Longtail Cargo, the company has gone straight to webstore availability via a direct-to-customer sales model.

Cargo-hauling ebikes are often pitched as family car replacements, and so long as the weather is kind and relatively safe bike lanes are available, they could indeed offer a clean alternative for such things as getting young kids to school or doing the weekly shop in town.

Though the total payload capacity hasn't increased over 2022's short-tail model (now called the T1 Pro), at 200 kg (441 lb), there's more room available for stuff on the T2 – allowing baskets, boxes, bags or two child seats to be optionally mounted on the rear rack.

The T2 Longtail Cargo ebike can be optioned with more than a dozen accessories Fiido

The motor in the rear hub is also rated at 750 watts for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque and a restricted top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph) out of the box, but this can be unlocked to 45 km/h (28 mph). The removable battery pack behind the seatpost has been bumped up to 998.4-Wh though, and is certified to UL 2271 safety standards for peace of mind.

Fiido is reporting a real-world per-charge range of up to 110 km (68 miles), at the lowest of five pedal-assist level, or 100 km on throttle only. The cargo ebike also comes with a Shimano 7-speed gearset for flexibility when tackling hills or launching from a standstill at the lights.

A color LCD display allows for quick status checks and power mode adjustments, and the ebike can be remotely powered on using a Fiido Mate smartwatch (available separately) and can pair with a companion mobile app running on a smartphone.

The suspension fork and chunky fat tires should help smooth the ride to camp Fiido

The T2 is built around a one-size, low-step aluminum-alloy frame that's suitable for riders between 1.5 and 2 m (4.9 - 6.6 ft) in height, and sports a funky adjustable handlebar that can be tweaked for height and reach to suit personal comfort. A suspension fork with 60 mm of travel plus 4-inch-wide CST fat tires on the 20-inch wheels should make for a smoother ride on uneven terrain. Four-piston hydraulic disc brakes matched with 230-mm rotors provide "reliable and responsive" stopping power.

The ebike weighs in at a hefty 39.5 kg (87 lb), and ships with full fenders to keep splashes away, a double-leg center kickstand for stable parking while loading and unloading, and both headlight and braking tail-light for day or night visibility in traffic. It can also be optioned with more than a dozen accessories, including safety rails, bags, phone holder and helmet.

Fiido is promising "exceptional performance, comfort and versatility" for T2 riders, and it's on sale now for US$1,499, saving $300 on the full retail price. As part of that launch price, the cargo ebike also ships with a front rack, side foot plates and a pair of rear-wheel guards. As of now, that's a little more expensive than Lectric's XPedition model, but not as pricey as the recently launched Radwagon 5 from Rad Power Bikes.

The short promo video below has more.

Carry Memories and Cargo: Fiido T2 Longtail eBike, Perfect for Family Adventures!

Product page: Fiido T2 Longtail Cargo