Fiido aims for flexible off-road utility with T1 Cargo ebike

After aiming for commuters with a couple of successful crowdfunding campaigns for the D11 and X fast folders, it looks like China's Fiido is now looking to ride into the US utility ebike market with a familiar-looking model called the T1 Cargo.

Unusually for Fiido, the T1 Cargo hasn't been launched on Indiegogo but has gone straight to general sale in the US, with availability in other regions following in April.

The cargo ebike features an aluminum alloy step-through frame with internally-routed cabling that's strikingly similar to the look of the RadRunner cargo ebike from Rad Power Bikes. It comes with a 750-W rear hub motor offering three levels of pedal assist and thumb throttle for a top speed of up to 50 km/h (31 mph), while the inclusion of a Shimano seven-speed derailleur makes for ride flexibility.

Instead of the seat tube battery selected for its recent crowdfunded folding ebikes, Fiido has opted to equip the T1 with a removable 48-V/20-Ah Li-ion battery that sits behind the seat post. The per-charge range is claimed to be up to 150 km (93 miles).

The ebike comes with a lockable and adjustable coil-sprung fork and a suspension saddle, which flips out of the way for easy access to the battery.

There's a sturdy-looking basket with dual-beam light to the front and cargo platform at the rear, also with a built-in light. Fiido has opted for cast alloy rims wrapped in 20x4-inch CST fat tires, which the company reckons are suitable for off-roading as well as city riding, though we'd prefer something a little more knobbly for that. Stopping power comes from disc braking, and a kickstand and fenders are included.

The Fiido T1 is on sale now for US$1,599, which is a hundred bucks more than the latest flavor of the RadRunner.

Source: Fiido via Elektrek