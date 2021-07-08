Fiido X folding ebike rocks smooth lines and 130 km of range

There's no denying that hauling a folding ebike on public transport is a much easier proposition than traveling with a full-sized model. The latest fold-down offering from China's Fiido boasts up to 130 km of range, torque sensing, an adjustable seat post battery, and keyless security.

There are actually two flavors of Fiido's latest folding ebike – the X and the X Lite – and the overall design appears quite similar to last year's D11. But there are a few notable differences.

The magnesium allow frame is reported to weigh in at just 3 kg Fiido

The X flavors have much in common, featuring the same seamless magnesium alloy frame (instead the aviation-grade aluminum alloy frame on the D11) that tips the scales at just 3 kg (6.6 lb). The folding mechanism has been hidden inside the frame too, and cables are routed internally to preserve the clean lines. In ride-ready mode, the ebikes rock 150 x 58 x 100 cm (59 x 22.8 x 39.3 in) dimensions, but fold down to 84 x 40 x 59 cm (33 x 15.7 x 23.2 in) for between-ride transport.

They each come with a brushless geared motor for 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque and 25 km/h (15.5-mph) top speed, a torque sensor system that responds to rider input for the promise of a more responsive assisted ride, and a Shimano 7-speed derailleur for ride flexibility. And rather than run a cable up to a seatpost light or bolt a front light onto the frame, like with the D11, the LED lighting for the new model has been integrated in the frame.

If you have problems remembering to take keys along to unlock your ride, the Fiido X comes with a keypad smart code lock for security, and a mobile app is in development that will offer a social element to the Fiido experience, as well as allow for real-time ebike monitoring. Elsewhere there's a LCD display with built-in USB charging port, the folding ebikes roll on 20-inch CST tires, and a kickstand is included.

The Fiido X and X Lite ebikes each fold down to 84 x 40 x 59 cm for between-ride transport ease Fiido

The Fiido X comes with hydraulic disc braking and a 36-V/11.6-Ah seatpost battery for a per-charge pedal-assist range of 130 km (80 miles), with power rails down the back allowing for flexibility in seat height adjustment. The X Lite doesn't benefit from hydraulic brakes, and has a less capable 36-V/5.8-Ah seatpost battery for up to 60 km (37 miles) of range.

As with previous ebike launches from the company, Fiido will be making a production bid on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo from July 13. Pre-sale levels for the Fiido X will start at US$1,099, while the X Lite will start at $899. By way of comparison, pricing for the G4 range from folding ebike veterans Gocycle starts at $3,999. The video below has more.

Fiido X: The Future Starts Here

Source: Fiido