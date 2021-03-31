Gocycle announces lighter, more powerful G4 line of folding ebikes

UK-based Gocycle was one of the first manufacturers to offer a folding electric bicycle, and its ebikes have been popular ever since. The company has now unveiled its fourth generation of bikes, which are said to be lighter and more powerful than previous models.

Announced this Tuesday (Mar. 30th), the new line of Gocycles is made up of three models: the G4, G4i and G4i+. Like their recent predecessors, they all feature 20-inch wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, a sealed chain drive with a 3-speed rear hub transmission, a polymer rear shock offering 1 inch (25 mm) of travel, and a house-brand 500-watt front motor powered by a removable battery pack.

They also all used to have a 100-percent 6061 T6 aluminum alloy frame. In the G4 bikes, however, the middle section of the frame and the one-sided fork are now made of carbon fiber. This reportedly results in a 2.2-lb (998-g) reduction in weight, along with a smoother ride thanks to the carbon's vibration-damping qualities.

Also new is the G4drive motor, which is built into the end of the fork and connects to the side/center of the front wheel. While it still takes the rider to the previous models' top pedal-assisted speed (20 mph or 32 km/h in North America, 16 mph or 25 km/h in Europe), it delivers more torque and power, so it accelerates quicker and climbs better.

Depending on the model, the Gocycle G4 ebikes are available in color choices of white, gloss black, matte black, red, gray or blue Gocycle

Other new features include silica-infused MotoGP-inspired tires that are claimed to provide better grip and handling; a USB port for charging phones while riding; and Bluetooth Low Energy smartphone connectivity.

Setting the G4i apart from the G4 base model are doo-hickeys such as predictive electronic shifting (as opposed to a mechanical twist shifter); an LED gear and speed display; fully internally routed cables; detachable pedals; integrated daytime running lights; and a battery range of up to 50 miles (80 km) as opposed to 40 (64 km). Both models are said to weigh in at 37 lb (16.8 kg).

Setting the G4i+ apart from the G4i is the addition of carbon fiber wheels (as opposed to magnesium) – this drops its total weight to 36 lb (16.3 kg).

The Gocycle G4, G4i and G4i+ are all available now, priced at US$3,999, $4,999 and $5,999 respectively.

