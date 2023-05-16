HPC puts power in your pedal with full-suspension full-carbon ebikes

California-based Hi Power Cycles (HPC) has launched its first full-suspension ebike in 3 years. The 2023 Trailblazer series models are described as the ultimate full-carbon enduro, and can be had with a torquey 1,600-W mid-mount motor and 45-mile battery.

"The Trailblazer represents more than two years of research and development," said company co-founder Chris Hunt. "We went through six prototypes to get it just right. The Trailblazer is designed to be the longest range, most powerful, and best performing lightweight carbon ebike on the market. There is nothing else that can compete in terms of overall quality, weight, performance, and value."

The 2023 Trailblazers come in two flavors, each of which can be configured with various options. The base Pro model sports a 750-W mid-mount geared motor as standard, but this can be optioned up to 1,200 watts or 1,600 watts for up to 140 Nm (103.25 lb.ft) of torque.

The pedal-assist system comprises one torque sensor and two cadence sensors for instant response to pedal input, with five PAS levels available up to 20 mph (32 km/h) for the Class 1-compliant 750-W motor, 32 mph (51.5 km/h) for the 1,200-W off-roader or 34 mph (54.7 km/h) with the 1,600-W flavor.

The Trailblazer and Trailblazer Pro are each built around a full-carbon frame with a DVO suspension fork and rear shock Hi Power Cycles

A thumb throttle can be optioned in with the off-road versions for power on demand. And each variant features a SRAM EX1 8-speed gearset for ride flexibility. The US-made quick-release battery can be configured up to 907 Wh (52 V) for 45 miles (72.5 km) of per-charge riding with the 1,600-W model.

The lightweight carbon fiber frame wears lime green accenting, and HPC worked with DVO Suspension on custom-tuned Diamond D1 fork for 160 mm of travel and Topaz T2 rear air shock for 155 mm that are tailored to each rider's weight and riding style.

The Pro rolls on 27.5-inch wheels with Maxxis Minion 2.8-inch tires, stopping power is provided by four-piston Magura MT7e hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors and motor cutoff, it features a Renthal carbon fatbar and Apex stem, and a SDG Tellis dropper seatpost. A medium-framed standard configuration tips the scales at just 51.5 lb (23.3 kg). Retail pricing starts at US$9,000, but there's currently a 15-year-anniversary sale that knocks that down to $7,650.

The Trailblazer ebike can be had with a 505-Wh battery in standard 750-W configuration, or up to 907 Wh/52-V for the 1,600-W option Hi Power Cycles

The 2023 Trailblazer model shares much with the Pro, but starts much cheaper at $6,400 (or $5,440 with the sale discount) so some components are not quite as high spec. The motor and battery configurations are the same, but this model features a Diamond D2 fork and Opal shock combo, a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed gearset, Alex rims wrapped in Kenda Nevegal II Pro tires, dual-piston Magura brakes, a Spank handlebar and stem, and a PNW dropper seatpost. Overall weight for a medium frame is 52.5 lb (23.8 kg).

